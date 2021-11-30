Class 2 Medicines Recall: Various Marketing Authorisation Holders and parallel distributor companies, Irbesartan-containing products, EL(21)A/34
Specific batches of products supplied by Marketing Authorisation Holders and parallel distributor companies are being recalled due to presence of a mutagenic impurity.
MDR Number
MDR 050-10/20
Company name
Aventis Pharma Limited T/A Sanofi
Product description
Co-Aprovel 150mg/12.5mg Film-Coated Tablets, EU/1/98/086/012, (PLGB 04425/0791)
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|9R1PC
|May 2022
|28
|Jan 2020
Co-Aprovel 300 mg/12.5 mg Film-Coated Tablets, EU/1/98/006/017, (PLGB 04425/0792)
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|9R1P9
|May 2022
|28
|Sep 2019
Parallel Distributors
Chemilines Ltd
Aprovel 150mg Tablets, EU/1/97/046/004
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT022
|FT022/001
|Jan 2023
|28
|Aug 2020
|FT022
|FT022/002
|Jan 2023
|28
|Oct 2020
|FT022
|FT022/003
|Jan 2023
|28
|Feb 2021
Aprovel 300mg Tablets, EU/1/97/046/007
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT020
|FT020/001
|Jan 2023
|28
|July 2020
Co-Aprovel 150mg/12.5mg Tablets, EU/1/98/086/001
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT020
|FT020/001
|Feb 2023
|28
|Aug 2020
Co-Aprovel 300mg/12.5mg Tablets, EU/1/98/086/004
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT037
|FT037/001
|June 2023
|28
|Dec 2020
Drugsrus Ltd (Repackaged by P.I.E Pharma Ltd)
Co-Aprovel 150mg/12.5mg Tablets, EU/1/98/086/001
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT020
|K/066
|Feb 23
|28
|Oct 2020
Lexon (UK) Ltd
Aprovel 300mg Tablets, EU/1/97/046/007
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT027
|FT027
|Jan 23
|28
|Jul 2020
BR Lewis Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Repackaged by Doncaster Pharmaceuticals Group Ltd)
Aprovel 150mg Tablets, EU/1/97/046/004
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT022
|FT022/2994
|Jan 2023
|28
|Aug 2020
|FT022
|FT022/3112
|Jan 2023
|28
|Oct 2020
|FT040
|FT040/3218
|Mar 2023
|28
|Nov 2020
|FT052
|FT052/3228
|Mar 2023
|28
|Nov 2020
Aprovel 300mg Tablets, EU/1/97/046/007
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT027
|FT027/3124
|Jan 2023
|28
|Aug 2020
|FT027
|FT027/3079
|Jan 2023
|28
|Jul 2020
Co-Aprovel 150mg/12.5mg Tablets, EU/1/98/086/012
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|9R1PC
|9R1PC
|May 2022
|28
|Mar 2020
Gowrie Laxmico Ltd T/A B&S Healthcare
Aprovel 150mg Tablets, EU/1/97/046/004
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number (Int No.)
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT022
|06R1441
|Jan 2023
|28
|Jul 2020
|FT022
|06T0238
|Jan 2023
|28
|Jun 2021
|FT022
|07R0792
|Jan 2023
|28
|Aug 2020
|FT022
|11R0446
|Jan 2023
|28
|Dec 2020
|FT049
|05T0766
|Mar 2023
|28
|Jun 2021
|FT050
|05T0767
|Mar 2023
|28
|Jun 2021
|FT050
|10R0284
|Mar 2023
|28
|Oct 2020
Co-Aprovel 150mg/12.5mg Tablets, EU/1/98/086/001
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number (Int No.)
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT012
|06R1475
|Jan 2023
|28
|Jul 2020
|FT012
|08R0102
|Jan 2023
|28
|Sep 2020
|FT020
|10R0532
|Feb 2023
|28
|Nov 2020
|FT037
|08R0074
|Feb 2023
|28
|Oct 2020
Co-Aprovel 300mg/25mg Tablets, EU/1/98/086/024
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number (Int No.)
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT029
|05R1210
|Jan 2023
|28
|Jul 2020
Quadrant Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Repackaged by Maxearn Ltd)
Aprovel 150mg Tablets, EU/1/97/046/004
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number (Int No.)
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|ET065
|7790R
|May 2022
|28
|Nov 2019
|ET049
|1390T
|May 2022
|28
|Mar 2020
|ET049
|1655T
|May 2022
|28
|Mar 2020
|ET050
|1392T
|May 2022
|28
|June 2020
|ET050
|1652T
|May 2022
|28
|June 2020
|FT022
|9494T
|Jan 2023
|28
|Sep 2020
|FT022
|9619T
|Jan 2023
|28
|Sep 2020
|FT084
|1905U
|Jun 2023
|28
|Nov 2020
|ET039
|4908R
|Mar 2022
|28
|Sep 2019
Aprovel 300mg Tablets, EU/1/97/046/007
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number (Int No.)
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT020
|9486T
|Jan 2023
|28
|Sep 2020
OPD Laboratories Ltd
Aprovel 150mg Tablets, EU/1/97/046/004
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number (Int No.)
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT051
|FT051/1
|Mar 2023
|28
|Sep 2020
|FT051
|FT051/2
|Mar 2023
|28
|Sep 2020
|FT051
|FT051/3
|Mar 2023
|28
|Nov 2020
|FT052
|FT052/1
|Mar 2023
|28
|Nov 2020
Co-Aprovel 150mg/12.5mg Tablets, EU/1/98/086/001
|Manufacturer’s Batch Number
|Parallel Distributor’s Batch number (Int No.)
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|FT020
|FT020/1
|Feb 2023
|28
|Mar 2021
Aprovel – active pharmaceutical ingredient: irbesartan
Co-Aprovel – active pharmaceutical ingredients: irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide
Brief description of the problem
Specific batches of the above products are recalled by the Marketing Authorisation Holders and parallel distributor companies as a precautionary measure due to contamination with an impurity called 5-(4’-(azidomethyl)-[1,1’-biphenyl]-2yl)-1H-tetrazole, which has mutagenic potential. These batches are being recalled as the level of contamination is above the acceptable limit.
Advice for healthcare professionals
- Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
- To confirm if a product has been parallel distributed and repackaged, please check the outer carton and/or affixed label for more details of the respective parallel distributor companies.
Patients are advised not to stop taking their medication prior to consultation with their doctor or pharmacist, as the health risk of discontinuing the medicine is higher than the potential risk presented by the impurity. This recall is being undertaken as a precautionary measure to prevent further exposure to this impurity in the affected medicines.
There are no anticipated shortages of irbesartan-containing products in the UK as a result of this recall. However, this is a developing issue and MHRA is working with Marketing Authorisation Holders and other medicines regulators to determine any possible impact. An investigation into other potentially impacted products is continuing and further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
Further Information
Sanofi
For stock control enquiries, please contact GB-CustomerServices@sanofi.com or 0800 854 430.
For more information or medical information queries, please contact uk-medicalinformation@sanofi.com or 0800 035 2525.
Chemilines
For more information or medical information queries, please contact Ashutosh Pradhan at Ashutosh.pradhan@chemilines.com.
For supply queries, please contact Nisha Brar at Nisha.brar@chemilines.com.
BR Lewis Pharmaceuticals Ltd / Doncaster Pharmaceuticals Group Ltd
For more information or medical information queries, please contact Richard Gore at 01302 554805 or Richard.gore@doncaster-pharm.com.
For supply queries, please contact Rebecca Platts at 01302 552961 (Mon-Fri 8am-4pm) or rebecca.platts@doncaster-pharm.com.
Drugsrus Ltd
For more information or medical information / supply queries, please contact Drugsrus Limited at recall@drugsrus.co.uk or 0208 423 3800.
Lexon (UK) Ltd
For more information or medical information queries, please contact Yogesh Patel at yogesh.patel@lexonuk.com or 07515 765513.
For supply queries, please contact Heather Jordan at heather.jordan@lexonuk.com.
Gowrie Laxmico Ltd T/A B&S Healthcare
For more information or medical information queries, please contact medinfo@bnsheathcare.com or 0800 049 9401 ext 941.
For supply queries, please contact customerservice@bnshealthcare.com.
Quadrant Pharmaceuticals Ltd
For all enquiries please contact Radoslaw Bandomir at radoslaw.bandomir@maxearn.co.uk.
OPD Laboratories Ltd
For more information or medical information queries, please contact Sasi Vimalaranjithan / Hemang Patel at 01923 332 796 or sasi@sigmaplc.com / hemang@sigmaplc.com.
For supply queries, please contact Vasanth Samson / Krina Shah at qa@sigmaplc.com.
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
