Class 2 Medicines Recall: Utrogestan Vaginal 200 mg Capsules (progesterone), EL(25)A/13

DMRC reference number

DMRC-35159465

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Uni Health Distribution Ltd.

Medicine Details

Utrogestan Vaginal 200 mg Capsules

PLPI: 45396/0316

Active ingredient: progesterone

SNOMED code: N/A

GTIN: 5056318902210

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 234376/A 30/09/2026 21 12/06/2024 241347/A 30/04/2026 21 25/09/2024 234376/B 30/09/2026 21 25/09/2024 241347/B 30/04/2026 21 24/10/2024 241347/C 30/04/2026 21 26/11/2024 241347/D 30/04/2026 21 27/02/2025

Background

Uni Health Distribution Ltd has informed the MHRA of a typographical error on the approved carton overlabel for Utrogestan Vaginal 200 mg Capsules. The carton label references ‘micrograms’ where it should actually state ‘milligrams’.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the affected batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for Patients:

No further action is required by patients as this is a pharmacy and wholesaler level recall.

Patients should note that the correct typography ‘mg’ is referenced elsewhere on the carton label, as well as on the blister label and inside the PIL.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For further information and all enquiries please contact info@uhdltd.co.uk

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Download document

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Utrogestan Vaginal 200 mg Capsules (progesterone), EL(25)A/13