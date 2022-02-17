Class 2 Medicines Recall: Uni Health Distribution, Efudix 5% w/w cream, EL (22)A 07

MDR number

233-01/22

Company name

Uni Health Distribution

Product description

Efudix 5% w/w cream PL 45396/0088

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 80193439/B 11/2025 2 x 20g 28 October 2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Fluorouracil

Brief description of the problem

Uni Health Distribution is aware of a potential issue where the leaflet contained within Efudix 5% w/w cream (2 x 20g) pack, batch 80193439/B may be incorrect. The issue was identified due to a market complaint which noted that ‘Trajenta 5mg tablets leaflet has been found in an Efudix 5% w/w cream.’ Uni Health Distribution have checked the packs within their possession and have not identified this issue in other packs, however the batch is being recalled from pharmacies as a precautionary measure.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Uni Health Distribution and impacted suppliers will be contacting the pharmacies directly who have been supplied the product. Healthcare professionals are urged to share an appropriate leaflet with the patient where possible. This product has been distributed in small volumes and based on the specific need for patients, this product is not being recalled from patients. The correct leaflet can be found here: Link to Efudix 5% w/w Cream PIL

Further Information

For more information, please contact or email Margaret Fairney margaret@ennogen.com

For medical information queries, please contact or email Margaret Fairney margaret@ennogen.com

For supply queries, please contact Davide Rinaldi purchasing@ennogen.com

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

