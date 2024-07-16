Class 2 Medicines Recall: Sun Pharma UK Limited, Pemetrexed 1000MG/100ML (10mg/ml) & 1100MG/100ML (11mg/ml) Infusion Bag, EL(24)A/29
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Europe B.V. is recalling the listed batches as a precautionary measure due to visible particulate matter during stability testing.
DMRC reference number
DMRC - 31045928
Company name
Sun Pharma UK Limited
Pemetrexed 1000MG/100ML (10mg/ml) Infusion Bag, PL 31750/0193
SNOMED Code
41445611000001101
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|HAF0083A
|31 December 2025
|1
|18 March 2024
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: pemetrexed
Pemetrexed 1100MG/100ML (11mg/ml) Infusion Bag, PL 31750/0194
SNOMED Code
41445911000001107
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|HAE0425A
|31 July 2025
|1
|2 November 2023
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: pemetrexed
Brief description of the problem
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Europe B.V. is recalling the listed batches as a precautionary measure due to visible particulate matter during stability testing.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the listed batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process. This medicine is being recalled as a precautionary measure and should present no direct harm to patients who have already received these batches.
Advice for patients
No further action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. Patients do not have direct contact with this type of medicine as it must be administered by a healthcare professional. Patients should continue to take medicines as prescribed by your healthcare professional.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Further Information
For medical information enquiries please contact, medinfoeurope@sunpharma.com.
For stock control enquiries please contact, Cserv.uk@sunpharma.com.
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
