Class 2 Medicines Recall: Sun Pharma UK Limited, Gemcitabine PPF 1800mg/180mL Infusion; Gemcitabine PPF 1600mg/160mL Infusion; Irinotecan PPF 360mg/240mL Infusion, EL(24)A/28

DMRC-31113538

Sun Pharma UK Limited

Gemcitabine PPF 1800mg/180ml Infusion bag, PL 31750/0062

33492211000001108

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed HAD3634A 30.09.2024 1 21.02.2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Gemcitabine

Gemcitabine PPF 1600mg/160ml Infusion bag, PL 31750/0062

33491811000001100

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed HAE1532A 30.06.2025 1 20.12.2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Gemcitabine

Irinotecan PPF 360mg/240ml Infusion bag, PL 31750/0159

39293911000001107

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed HAE1191A 30.06.2025 1 20.12.2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Irinotecan

Sun Pharma UK Ltd is recalling the above batches as a precautionary measure due to a small number of leaks found intermittently in the infusion bags.

Use precaution when handling these products, ensure that the appropriate personal protective equipment is used. Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock in sealed containers and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

No further action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. Patients should continue to take medicines provided by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

For medical information enquiries please contact, medinfoeurope@sunpharma.com.

For stock control enquiries please contact Sun Pharma Customer Service, Cserv.uk@sunpharma.com.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Sun Pharma UK Limited, Gemcitabine PPF 1800mg/180mL Infusion; Gemcitabine PPF 1600mg/160mL Infusion; Irinotecan PPF 360mg/240mL Infusion, EL(24)A/28