Class 2 Medicines Recall: Sterling Pharmaceuticals Ltd (specials manufacturer MS 32515), KidNaps (Melatonin) 1mg in 1ml Oral Solution, EL(26)A/09

DMRC reference number

DMRC-38487919

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Sterling Pharmaceuticals Ltd (specials manufacturer MS 32515)

Medicine Details

KidNaps (Melatonin) 1mg in 1ml Oral Solution

Licence: MS 32515

Active ingredient: melatonin

SNOMED code: N/A

GTIN: 5060191450331

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1743 Mar 2026 200ml 05/11/2024 1744 Mar 2026 200ml 12/11/2024 1787 Jun 2026 200ml 04/02/2025 1788 Jun 2026 200ml 21/02/2025 1852 Dec 2026 200ml 22/04/2025 1853 Dec 2026 200ml 27/06/2025 1955 Jun 2027 200ml 02/09/2025 1956 Jun 2027 200ml 05/11/2025 1992 Sep 2027 200ml 14/12/2025 1993 Sep 2027 200ml 05/02/2026

Background

Sterling Pharmaceuticals Ltd (specials manufacturer MS 32515) and Veriton Pharma Ltd are recalling all batches of KidNaps (Melatonin) 1mg in 1ml Oral Solution within expiry due to confirmed out of specification results from annual stability testing relating to product appearance and total impurities.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for Patients:

No action is required by patients, the recall is at the wholesaler and pharmacy level.

The recall is being undertaken out of an abundance of caution, patients using this medication may continue to do so. No adverse reactions have been reported from patients using this product. Patients or carers who have concerns about their medication should speak to their healthcare professional in the first instance.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For medical information enquiries on this product, email centralmedicalinformation@veritonpharma.com or telephone +44 (0)1932 690325.

For stock control enquiries, email orders@veritonpharma.com or telephone +44 (0)1932 690325.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre



10 South Colonnade



Canary Wharf



London



E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Sterling Pharmaceuticals Ltd (specials manufacturer MS 32515), KidNaps (Melatonin) 1mg in 1ml Oral Solution, EL(26)A/09