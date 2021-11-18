Class 2 Medicines Recall: SANTEN Oy (trading as Santen UK Limited) and parallel distributor, IKERVIS 1 mg/mL eye drops, emulsion and VERKAZIA 1 mg/mL eye drops, emulsion, EL (21)A/30

Company name

SANTEN Oy (trading as Santen UK Limited)

IKERVIS 1 mg/mL eye drops, emulsion, EU/1/15/990/001

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 8K38Q 03/2022 30 X 0.3ML 26 Sep 2019 4L41F 09/2022 30 X 0.3ML 15 Nov 2019 8L28C 11/2022 30 X 0.3ML 17 Sep 2020

VERKAZIA 1 mg/mL eye drops, emulsion, EU/1/15/990/002

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 1L14P 05/2022 120 x 0.3ml 29 Jan 2021 4L40H 09/2022 120 x 0.3ml 06 May 2021 6L04J 10/2022 120 x 0.3ml 02 Jul 2021

Parallel Distributors

Orifarm A/S

IKERVIS 1 mg/mL eye drops, emulsion, EU/1/15/990/001

Batch number Parallel Distributor’s Batch Number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 6L03F 6L03F 10/2022 30 x 0.3ml 9th December 2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: ciclosporin

MDR number

268-08/21

Brief description of the problem

SANTEN Oy (trading as Santen UK Limited) are recalling the above batches of products as a precautionary measure due to detection of particles/crystals of the active pharmaceutical ingredient ciclosporin. These particles have been detected following microscopic evaluation during stability monitoring.

Following the completion of their investigations SANTEN Oy are recalling the above batches additional to those recalled on 15 September 2021 (Reference EL (21)A/22).

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

The presence of particles may cause ocular irritation, eye pain and foreign body sensation. Whilst the Marketing Authorisation Holder have not received any reports of adverse reactions being caused by the presence of particles in the above batches, healthcare professionals should advise patients to report any suspected adverse reactions via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

Santen UK Limited

For more information, please contact +44 (0)1727 615 110 or email enquiries@santen.co.uk

For medical information queries, please contact 0345 075 4863 or email medinfo@santen.co.uk

For supply queries, please contact AAH Customer services at 0344 561 8899

Orifarm A/S

For all enquiries please contact:

Paul Tobin (Responsible Person) on 07583577513 or email at paul.tobin@orifarm.com

Steven Cross (UK Parallel Import Sales Manager) on 07498975920 or email at steven.cross@orifarm.com

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

