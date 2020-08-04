PL Number

PLPI 33652/0067

MDR Number

MDR 229-07/20

Company Name

Pharmaram Ltd

Product description

Clexane 4,000 IU (40mg)/0.4ml Syringes

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed CCL67G/D3 31 October 2022 10 syringes per pack 16 July 2020

Active pharmaceutical ingredient: Enoxaparin sodium

Brief description of the problem

Pharmaram Ltd has informed us that a specific batch of Clexane 4,000IU (40mg)/0.4ml syringes has an error on the labelling affixed to the plastic blister packaging encasing the syringe. The label incorrectly states “Clexane 6,000IU (60mg)/0.6ml Syringes”, when it should have stated “Clexane 4,000IU (40mg)/0.4ml Syringes”. The outer carton states the correct strength; the batch number and expiry dates are also correct and match the details on the labelling.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above products immediately and remove from the shelves within your pharmacy/store. Quarantine all remaining stock and return these to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Patients who have been supplied this batch of Clexane 4,000IU (40mg)/0.4ml Syringes should be informed that the error is only with the labelling on the plastic blister packaging encasing the syringe.

Further Information

For Stock control enquiries please contact:

Pharmaram Ltd Austin Chambers Email: austin@dixpharm.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1530 410920

Mob: +44 (0) 7944 664400

For any medical information enquiries please contact:

Pharmaram Ltd

Email: quality@dixpharm.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1530 410920

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Pharmaram Ltd, Clexane 4,000 IU (40mg)/0.4ml Syringes, EL (20)A/37