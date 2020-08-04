Class 2 Medicines Recall: Pharmaram Ltd, Clexane 4,000 IU (40mg)/0.4ml Syringes, EL (20)A/37
Pharmaram Ltd has informed us that a specific batch of Clexane 4,000IU (40mg)/0.4ml syringes has an error on the labelling affixed to the plastic blister packaging encasing the syringe.
PL Number
PLPI 33652/0067
MDR Number
MDR 229-07/20
Company Name
Pharmaram Ltd
Product description
Clexane 4,000 IU (40mg)/0.4ml Syringes
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|CCL67G/D3
|31 October 2022
|10 syringes per pack
|16 July 2020
Active pharmaceutical ingredient: Enoxaparin sodium
Brief description of the problem
Pharmaram Ltd has informed us that a specific batch of Clexane 4,000IU (40mg)/0.4ml syringes has an error on the labelling affixed to the plastic blister packaging encasing the syringe. The label incorrectly states “Clexane 6,000IU (60mg)/0.6ml Syringes”, when it should have stated “Clexane 4,000IU (40mg)/0.4ml Syringes”. The outer carton states the correct strength; the batch number and expiry dates are also correct and match the details on the labelling.
Advice for healthcare professionals
- Stop supplying the above products immediately and remove from the shelves within your pharmacy/store. Quarantine all remaining stock and return these to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
- Patients who have been supplied this batch of Clexane 4,000IU (40mg)/0.4ml Syringes should be informed that the error is only with the labelling on the plastic blister packaging encasing the syringe.
Further Information
For Stock control enquiries please contact:
Pharmaram Ltd Austin Chambers Email: austin@dixpharm.com
Tel: +44 (0) 1530 410920
Mob: +44 (0) 7944 664400
For any medical information enquiries please contact:
Pharmaram Ltd
Email: quality@dixpharm.com
Tel: +44 (0) 1530 410920
Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter.
NHS England and NHS Improvement Regional Offices are asked to forward this alert to community pharmacy contractors.
