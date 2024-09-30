Class 2 Medicines Recall: Pfizer Limited, Oxbryta 500mg Tablets (voxelotor), EL(24)A/44

Product Information

DMRC Number

DMRC-32749585

Company name

Pfizer Limited

Product description

Oxbryta 500 mg Tablets PLGB 00057/1720

SNOMED Code

41075911000001100

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1941738 31-Mar-2025 90 22-Jan-2023 1997214 30-Nov-2025 90 15-Jul-2024

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: voxelotor

Brief description of the problem

Pfizer Limited is recalling all distributed batches of Oxbryta 500 mg Tablets. Pfizer Limited has informed the MHRA that the product is being withdrawn due to emerging data from clinical trials and registry-based studies suggesting an unfavourable imbalance in the number of vaso-occlusive crises and fatal events in patients treated with Oxbryta.

Oxbryta is indicated for the treatment of haemolytic anaemia due to sickle cell disease (SCD) in adults and paediatric patients 12 years of age and older as monotherapy or in combination with hydroxycarbamide and treatment is only initiated by physicians/specialist prescribers experienced in the management of SCD. The information in this recall reinforces action already being undertaken by Pfizer Limited and ensures that healthcare professionals in NHS Trusts and other care settings take appropriate action to recall all batches from patients as soon as possible. The recall notification is being shared with all healthcare professionals in the event that any patients experience any adverse events and require appropriate medical attention.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above product immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Physicians, specialist prescribers, homecare company providers or any other healthcare professional responsible for prescribing Oxbryta should contact all patients undergoing treatment and advise them to discontinue treatment and, where appropriate, discuss alternative treatment options. Patients should be instructed to return the product to the hospital pharmacy or homecare company that dispensed it.

Patients should continue to be monitored for adverse events after their treatment with Oxbryta is discontinued and ensure appropriate follow-up as needed. New patients should not start treatment with Oxbryta. More information can be found in the Direct Healthcare Professional Letter shared with this notification.

Advice for patients

Pfizer Limited has informed the MHRA that all batches of Oxbryta 500 mg Tablets are being withdrawn due to emerging data from clinical trials and registry-based studies that now indicate the overall benefit of Oxbryta no longer outweighs the risk in the approved sickle cell patient population. The data suggest an unfavourable imbalance in vaso-occlusive crises (acute painful crises) and fatal events (deaths).

Your healthcare professional responsible for your care and treatment will contact you to advise you or the child under your care being treated to stop taking Oxbryta 500 mg Tablets, and where appropriate, discuss alternative treatment options. They will also advise how to return any remaining packs of Oxbryta 500mg Tablets that you have in your possession. If you have not already been contacted by your healthcare professional, please contact them.

If you experience adverse reactions, have a sudden worsening of clinical condition, or have any questions about your medication, you should seek medical attention. If you have any concerns about your health or the health of somebody else, consult with your healthcare professional. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact Pfizer Medical Information at https://www.pfizermedicalinformation.co.uk or telephone 01304 616161

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to hospitals, community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Download document

Class 2 Medicines Recall Pfizer Limited, Oxbryta 500mg Tablets (voxelotor)

Pfizer Limited, Oxbrtya Tablets, Direct Healthcare Professional Letter (DHPC)