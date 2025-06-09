Class 2 Medicines Recall: Paracetamol 500mg Tablets, Chelonia Healthcare Limited, EL(25)A/25

DMRC reference number

DMRC-35796576

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Chelonia Healthcare Limited

Medicine Details

Paracetamol 500mg Tablets

PL: 33414/0126

Active ingredient: Paracetamol

SNOMED code: 33554711000001108

GTIN: 05060014445506

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 2312010 30/11/2027 100 tablets (pots) 14/04/2025 2312011 31/11/2027 100 tablets (pots) 15/05/2025

Background

Chelonia Healthcare Limited is recalling Batch 2312010 of Paracetamol 500mg Tablets (POM) in Genesis livery as a precautionary measure following a small number of complaints of discoloured tablets found within some packs, reported by healthcare professionals.

This issue has only been identified in Batch 2312010, however as a precautionary measure, Batch 2312011 is also being recalled to mitigate any risk, as the investigation and analysis remain ongoing.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier, using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for Patients:

Patients or carers should check to see if they have received tablets from the listed batches of Paracetamol 500 mg Tablets. The batch number can be found on the label of the medicine bottle and on the outer carton. These tablets can only be obtained from a pharmacy with a prescription. The number of tablets you will have been given will vary depending on your prescription and you may have only received a small number of tablets.

The tablets should be ‘white capsule-shaped tablets, scored on one side’, as per the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL). If you find tablets that are discoloured in any way, in pots from the listed batches, please contact your pharmacist or the healthcare professional who dispensed your prescription. Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For all medical information enquiries and information on this product, please email eupvg@genreg.eu or telephone 020 7201 0421.

For stock control enquiries please email info@genesis-pharma.com or telephone 0207 201 0400.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Paracetamol 500mg Tablets, Chelonia Healthcare Limited, EL(25)A/25