MDR Number

MDR 017-12/21

Company name

Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK

Product description

Lucentis 10 mg/ml solution for injection in pre-filled syringe, 5ml, (PLGB 00101/1103 EU/1/06/374/003)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 21B15IA Jan 2024 1 07 September 2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Ranibizumab

Brief description of the problem

Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK are recalling the above batch due to a faulty plunger stopper which has led to an increased number of customer complaints relating to the plunger being difficult to press down. The faulty plunger stopper batch has only been used in batch 21B15IA and no other batches of Lucentis are impacted.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For more information or medical information queries, please contact: 01276 698370, or email medinfo.uk@novartis.com

For stock control queries, please contact: 08457 419442, or email claims.customer_care@novartis.com

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Download document

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK, Lucentis 10 mg/ml solution for injection in pre-filled syringe EL (21)A/36