Class 2 Medicines Recall: Nitrofurantoin 50 mg Tablets, PL 08553/0087, EL (20)A/28
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (UK) Limited is recalling all unexpired stock of a specific batch of Nitrofurantoin 50mg Tablets from pharmacies and wholesalers as a precautionary measure due to out of specification results for dissolution during routine stability testing.
MDR Number
MDR 066-07/20
Company name
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (UK) Limited
Product description
Nitrofurantoin 50 mg Tablets
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|0273669
|02/2022
|28 Tablets
|07 April 2020
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return these to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Further information
For medical information enquiries please contact Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (UK) Ltd Medical Information Department:
Tel: 01748 828873
Email drreddysGB@EU.ProPharmaGroup.com
For stock control enquiries please contact Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (UK) Ltd Customer Services Team:
Tel: 01482 389858 (or main switchboard at 01482 860228)
Email customerserviceuk@drreddys.com
Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter.
NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Download the document