MDR Number

MDR 066-07/20

Company name

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (UK) Limited

Product description

Nitrofurantoin 50 mg Tablets

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 0273669 02/2022 28 Tablets 07 April 2020

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return these to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further information

For medical information enquiries please contact Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (UK) Ltd Medical Information Department:

Tel: 01748 828873

Email drreddysGB@EU.ProPharmaGroup.com

For stock control enquiries please contact Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (UK) Ltd Customer Services Team:

Tel: 01482 389858 (or main switchboard at 01482 860228)

Email customerserviceuk@drreddys.com

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter.

NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Nitrofurantoin 50 mg Tablets, PL 08553/0087, EL (20)A/28