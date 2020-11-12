Class 2 Medicines Recall, Mylan UK Healthcare Ltd, Ancotil 2.5 g/250 ml Solution for Infusion, PL 46302/0116, EL (20) A/53

Product information

PL Number(s)

Ancotil 2.5 g/250 ml Solution for Infusion, PL 46302/0116

MDR Number

MDR 092-09/20

Company name

Mylan UK Healthcare Ltd

Product description

Ancotil 2.5 g/250 ml Solution for Infusion

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 113987 02/2021 5 26 July 2019 114626 03/2021 5 18 July 2019 114711 05/2021 5 22 November 2019 115051 05/2021 5 05 December 2019 F20CBJ 11/2021 5 23 April 2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: flucytosine

Brief description of the problem

Mylan UK Healthcare Ltd has been informed of a non-compliance event which occurred during the most recent inspection at the contract manufacturing site for the above product in relation to product sterility. As a precautionary measure, remaining stock of the above batches are being recalled.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For more information or medical information enquiries please contact Mylan UK Healthcare Ltd Medical Information Department on +44(0) 1707 853000 or via email at Info.uk@mylan.co.uk.

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

EL (20)A 53