Class 2 Medicines Recall: Mercury Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Paliperidone Mercury Pharma prolonged-release suspension for injection in pre-filled syringes, EL(26)A/01

DMRC reference number

DMRC-37923982

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Mercury Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Medicine Details

Paliperidone Mercury Pharma 50 mg prolonged-release suspension for injection in pre-filled syringe

PLGB: 12762/0671

Active ingredient: paliperidone palmitate

SNOMED code: 41440511000001105

GTIN: 05021691003700

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 4400353 30/06/2026 1s 19/03/2024 4301747 30/09/2026 1s 18/12/2023 4400797 30/09/2026 1s 24/07/2024 4401269 30/09/2026 1s 04/02/2025 4401271 30/09/2026 1s 13/02/2025

Paliperidone Mercury Pharma 75 mg prolonged-release suspension for injection in pre-filled syringe

PLGB: 12762/0672

Active Ingredient: paliperidone palmitate

SNOMED code: 41440711000001100

GTIN: 05021691003717

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 4301534 30/06/2026 1s 01/11/2023 4301945 30/06/2026 1s 26/01/2024 4301883 30/09/2026 1s 11/01/2024 4400979 30/09/2026 1s 05/12/2024 4400711 31/10/2026 1s 24/07/2024 4401437 30/06/2027 1s 27/02/2025 4500150R 31/12/2027 1s 14/07/2025 4500154R 31/12/2027 1s 24/07/2025 4500171R 31/12/2027 1s 01/08/2025 4500176 31/01/2028 1s Quarantined at wholesaler 4500443R 31/03/2028 1s 11/09/2025 4501272 31/08/2028 1s Quarantined at wholesaler

Paliperidone Mercury Pharma 100 mg prolonged-release suspension for injection in pre-filled syringe

PLGB: 12762/0673

Active Ingredient: paliperidone palmitate

SNOMED code: 41440911000001103

GTIN: 05021691003724

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 4301518 30/06/2026 1s 08/11/2023 4301550 30/06/2026 1s 08/12/2023 4301970 30/06/2026 1s 25/01/2024 4400390 30/06/2026 1s 21/03/2024 4400737 30/06/2026 1s 24/07/2024 4401361 30/06/2027 1s 06/12/2024 4500100 31/12/2027 1s 29/04/2025 4500280 31/01/2028 1s 26/06/2025 4500675 31/05/2028 1s 28/07/2025 4500750 31/05/2028 1s 20/08/2025 4500825 31/05/2028 1s 28/10/2025 4500894 31/05/2028 1s Quarantined at wholesaler 4501516 30/09/2028 1s Quarantined at wholesaler

Paliperidone Mercury Pharma 150 mg prolonged-release suspension for injection in pre-filled syringe

PLGB: 12762/0674

Active Ingredient: paliperidone palmitate

SNOMED code: 41441111000001107

GTIN: 05021691003731

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 4301538 30/06/2026 1s 26/10/2023 4301930 30/06/2026 1s 26/01/2024 4301817 30/09/2026 1s 01/12/2023 4401337 30/09/2026 1s 05/12/2024 4401338 30/09/2026 1s 09/12/2024 4401277 30/09/2026 1s 04/02/2025 4400150 31/10/2026 1s 11/04/2024 4400169 31/12/2026 1s 04/06/2024 4500200 31/01/2028 1s 23/05/2025 4500197R 31/01/2028 1s 13/08/2025 4500596 30/04/2028 1s 15/07/2025 4500689 30/04/2028 1s 05/08/2025 4500709R 31/05/2028 1s 30/10/2025 4501340 31/07/2028 1s 06/11/2025 4501371 31/08/2028 1s 09/12/2025

Background

Mercury Pharmaceuticals Ltd is recalling remaining stock of paliperidone pre-filled syringes as a precautionary measure due to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) deficiencies cited during a recent inspection at the finished product manufacturing site. Mercury Pharmaceuticals Ltd has confirmed that due to the ongoing remedial actions at the finished product manufacturing site, there may be delays in the manufacture of future batches.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Where appropriate, healthcare professionals involved in dispensing practices (pharmacy teams, homecare teams etc), should contact patients to advise them to contact their prescriber for a review to ensure that an alternative product is available, without delaying their treatment.

Where Paliperidone Mercury Pharma prolonged-release injections are unavailable, clinicians should ensure continuity of treatment and consider appropriate alternative licensed treatment options. These may include an alternative paliperidone palmitate product, another long-acting injectable antipsychotic, or, where clinically appropriate, an oral antipsychotic (including oral paliperidone or risperidone), in line with local formularies, NICE guidance, and individual patient needs. For some patients, oral treatment may be considered as a temporary bridging option until long-acting injectable therapy can be resumed. Switching between treatments should be planned to avoid missed doses and minimise the risk of relapse, with appropriate clinical monitoring for efficacy and tolerability, particularly during the initial period following a change in treatment.

No specific safety concerns have been identified with the affected batches, and a review of the company safety database has not identified any increase in adverse events associated with this issue.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals to Provide to Patients:

This recall is precautionary and relates to manufacturing standards rather than a confirmed problem with the medicine itself.

Patients are advised to contact their prescriber as soon as possible to arrange treatment without interruption. Patients should continue to take the medication until they have arranged alternative treatment.

Mercury Pharmaceuticals Ltd has not identified any adverse events related to this issue. A review of the company’s safety data has not identified any safety concerns associated with the affected batches. Patients who have already received injections from the affected batches do not require any additional monitoring beyond routine clinical care unless they have concerns or experience new symptoms.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about their medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

The final date for recalled stock to be received for credit is 06 March 2026. For stock enquiries please contact Advanz Pharma Customer Care Services on +44 (0) 208 588 9441 or email customercare@advanzpharma.com

For medical information enquiries please contact Advanz Pharma Medical Information on +44 (0) 208 588 9131 or email medicalinformation@advanzpharma.com

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre



10 South Colonnade



Canary Wharf



London



E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Mercury Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Paliperidone Mercury Pharma prolonged-release suspension for injection in pre-filled syringes, EL(26)A/01