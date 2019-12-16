Class 2 Medicines Recall: Medley Pharma Limited, Ranitidine 150mg Tablets BP, PL 43870/0026, Ranitidine 300mg Tablets BP, PL 43870/0027 (EL(19)A/41)

Product information

PL number

MDR Number

MDR 56-09/19

Product PL Number Ranitidine 150mg Tablets BP 43870/0026 Ranitidine 300mg Tablets BP 43870/0027

Company name

Medley Pharma Limited

Product description

Ranitidine 150mg Tablets BP

Ranitidine 300mg Tablets BP

Brief description of the problem

Medley Pharma Limited is recalling all unexpired stock of the above products from pharmacies and retail stores as a precautionary measure due to possible contamination with an impurity N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) which has genotoxic and carcinogenic potential.

Advice for healthcare professionals and wholesalers

Stop supplying the above products immediately and remove from the shelves within your store. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process

If you receive queries about this issue from patients, advise them to contact their GP, pharmacist or healthcare professional to review ongoing treatment

This is an on-going issue and the MHRA is actively involved with the European Medicines Agency and with other medicines regulators to determine any possible impact. An investigation into other potentially impacted products is continuing and further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

For stock control enquiries please contact Customer Service team on 01515214527 or sales@medleypharma.co.uk

For medical information enquiries please contact Jo Bunyan Pharmacovigilance Department on 07946548344 or jo@callisto-consulting.co.uk

Recipients should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter.

NHS Regional teams are asked to forward this to relevant clinics, general practitioners and community pharmacists.

Download document

Drug Alert EL(19)A 41