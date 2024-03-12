Class 2 Medicines Recall: medac GmbH (t/a medac Pharma LLP), Sodiofolin 50 mg/ml, solution for injection/infusion (folinic acid 400mg/8ml vial), EL(24)A/08

MDR number

MDR 080-03/24

Company name

medac GmbH (t/a medac Pharma LLP)

Product name

Sodiofolin 50 mg/ml, solution for injection/infusion (folinic acid 400mg/8ml vial), PL 11587/0005

SNOMED Code

4800011000001106

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed E230320B 31/10/2025 1 23/08/2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: 54.65 mg/ml disodium folinate equivalent to 50 mg/ml folinic acid

Brief description of the problem

medac GmbH (t/a medac Pharma LLP) is recalling the product for the batch specified in this notification due to particles detected during long-term stability tests. As stated in the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC): ‘Only clear solutions without visible particles should be used’. This batch is being recalled as a precautionary measure and the root cause investigation remains ongoing.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

No further action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. This product is administered by healthcare professionals directly. If you have concerns about a medicine you may be using, please contact your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For all medical enquiries, please contact medical information at medac Pharma LLP by email to info@medacpharma.co.uk or by telephone 01786 458086.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Class 2 Medicines Recall: medac GmbH (t/a medac Pharma LLP), Sodiofolin 50 mg/ml, solution for injection/infusion (folinic acid 400mg/8ml vial), EL(24)A/08