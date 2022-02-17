Class 2 Medicines Recall: medac GmbH (t/a medac Pharma LLP), Fluorouracil Injection, 50 mg/ml, solution for injection (2500mg/50ml vial), EL (22)A 08

MDR number

125-02/22

Company name

medac GmbH (t/a medac Pharma LLP)

Product description

Fluorouracil Injection, 50 mg/ml, solution for injection (2500mg/50ml vial) PL 11587/0015

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed L200779AA 31 October 2022 1 x 50ml vial 16 July 2021 D210130A 30 April 2023 1 x 50ml vial 01 July 2021 E210144AA 30 April 2023 1 x 50ml vial 09 December 2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: 5-Fluorouracil

Brief description of the problem

medac GmbH (t/a medac Pharma LLP) are recalling the above batches as a precautionary measure due to visual detection of glass lamellae particles during an ongoing stability study.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For more information, medical or supply enquiries, please contact medac Pharma LLP by email to info@medacpharma.co.uk or telephone 01786 458086.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574



