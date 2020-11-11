Class 2 Medicines Recall, medac GmbH (T/A medac Pharma LLP) Sodiofolin 50mg/ml Solution for Injection 100mg/2ml, PL 11587/0005, EL (20) A/52

Product information

PL Number(s)

Sodiofolin 50mg/ml Solution for Injection 100mg/2ml, PL 11587/0005

MDR Number

MDR 038-11/20

Company name

medac GmbH T/A medac Pharma LLP

Product description

Sodiofolin 50mg/ml Solution for Injection 100mg/2ml

Batch Number: B190132C

Expiry Date: 28/02/2022

Pack Size: 1 x 1

First Distributed: 15/07/2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: disodium folinate

Brief description of the problem

medac Pharma LLP is recalling the above batch of products due to some inspected vials showing hairline damage to the shoulder of the vials. So far, the company has not received any reports of damage for marketed products. However, as this defect may impact on the sterility of the product, the above batch is being recalled as a precautionary measure.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For more information or medical information queries, please contact info@medacpharma.co.uk or telephone 01786 458086.

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Download the document

