PL Number

PL 16508/0031

MDR Number

MDR 172-06/20

Company Name

Kyowa Kirin Limited

Product description

Abstral 200 microgram sublingual tablets

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 608777302 31 July 2021 30 24 Dec 2019

Active pharmaceutical ingredient: Fentanyl citrate

Brief description of the problem

Kyowa Kirin Limited is recalling the above batch as a precautionary measure, due to the reports of double tablets in a single blister pocket. This was identified during reference sample inspection and there is a potential low risk of accidental double dosage.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For Stock control enquiries please contact: Stuart Hay, Commercial Director

Telephone: +44 (0) 1896 664045

Mobile: +44 (0) 7968 983286

E-mail: Stuart.Hay@kyowakirin.com

For Medical information enquiries please contact:

Medical Information Direct Line: + 44 (0)1896 664 000

E-mail: medinfo@kyowakirin.com

For Quality information please contact: Martin Smith (Responsible Person)

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.

NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Kyowa Kirin Limited, Abstral 200 microgram sublingual tablets, EL (20)A/34