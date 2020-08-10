Class 2 Medicines Recall: Huddersfield Pharmacy Specials MS 19055, Phosphates Solution for Infusion 500ml, EL (20)A/38
Huddersfield Pharmacy Specials (HPS) is recalling the above batches of phosphates solution for infusion due to observation of precipitation in batch 500609X. The decision to recall all other batches has been made as a precautionary measure.
MDR Number
MDR 023-08/20
Company Name
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (trading as Huddersfield Pharmacy Specials) MS 19055
Product description
Phosphates Solution for Infusion 500ml (unlicensed medicine)
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|200609X
|08/06/2021
|500ml
|20/07/2020
|300609X
|08/06/2021
|500ml
|20/07/2020
|400609X
|08/06/2021
|500ml
|17/07/2020
|500609X
|08/06/2021
|500ml
|17/07/2020
|200610X
|09/06/2021
|500ml
|17/07/2020
|300610X
|09/06/2021
|500ml
|17/07/2020
|100618X
|17/06/2021
|500ml
|20/07/2020
|200618X
|17/06/2021
|500ml
|20/07/2020
|100619X
|18/06/2021
|500ml
|24/07/2020
|200619X
|18/06/2021
|500ml
|24/07/2020
|100622X
|21/06/2021
|500ml
|24/07/2020
|200622X
|21/06/2021
|500ml
|24/07/2020
|100625X
|24/06/2021
|500ml
|24/07/2020
|200625X
|24/06/2021
|500ml
|24/07/2020
|100626X
|29/06/2021
|500ml
|24/07/2020
|200626X
|29/06/2021
|500ml
|24/07/2020
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Di sodium hydrogen phosphate dodecahydrate, Potassium dihydrogen phosphate
Advice for healthcare professionals
- Stop supplying the above products immediately and remove from the shelves within your pharmacy, wards and medicines stores. Quarantine all remaining stock and return these to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process
Further information
For stock control queries please contact: HPS Customer Services, 01484 355388
For any medical information enquires please contact: Dr Burrinder Grewal, 01484 355230
Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter.
NHS England and NHS Improvement Regional Offices are asked to forward this alert to community pharmacy contractors.
