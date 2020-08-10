Class 2 Medicines Recall: Huddersfield Pharmacy Specials MS 19055, Phosphates Solution for Infusion 500ml, EL (20)A/38

MDR Number

MDR 023-08/20

Company Name

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (trading as Huddersfield Pharmacy Specials) MS 19055

Product description

Phosphates Solution for Infusion 500ml (unlicensed medicine)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 200609X 08/06/2021 500ml 20/07/2020 300609X 08/06/2021 500ml 20/07/2020 400609X 08/06/2021 500ml 17/07/2020 500609X 08/06/2021 500ml 17/07/2020 200610X 09/06/2021 500ml 17/07/2020 300610X 09/06/2021 500ml 17/07/2020 100618X 17/06/2021 500ml 20/07/2020 200618X 17/06/2021 500ml 20/07/2020 100619X 18/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020 200619X 18/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020 100622X 21/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020 200622X 21/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020 100625X 24/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020 200625X 24/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020 100626X 29/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020 200626X 29/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Di sodium hydrogen phosphate dodecahydrate, Potassium dihydrogen phosphate

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above products immediately and remove from the shelves within your pharmacy, wards and medicines stores. Quarantine all remaining stock and return these to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process

Further information

For stock control queries please contact: HPS Customer Services, 01484 355388

For any medical information enquires please contact: Dr Burrinder Grewal, 01484 355230

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter.

NHS England and NHS Improvement Regional Offices are asked to forward this alert to community pharmacy contractors.

EL(20)A/38