Class 2 Medicines Recall: Huddersfield Pharmacy Specials MS 19055, Phosphates Solution for Infusion 500ml, EL (20)A/38

Huddersfield Pharmacy Specials (HPS) is recalling the above batches of phosphates solution for infusion due to observation of precipitation in batch 500609X. The decision to recall all other batches has been made as a precautionary measure.

Published 10 August 2020
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Issued:
10 August 2020
Alert type:
Drug alert
Medical specialty:
Pharmacy

MDR Number

MDR 023-08/20

Company Name

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (trading as Huddersfield Pharmacy Specials) MS 19055

Product description

Phosphates Solution for Infusion 500ml (unlicensed medicine)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed
200609X 08/06/2021 500ml 20/07/2020
300609X 08/06/2021 500ml 20/07/2020
400609X 08/06/2021 500ml 17/07/2020
500609X 08/06/2021 500ml 17/07/2020
200610X 09/06/2021 500ml 17/07/2020
300610X 09/06/2021 500ml 17/07/2020
100618X 17/06/2021 500ml 20/07/2020
200618X 17/06/2021 500ml 20/07/2020
100619X 18/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020
200619X 18/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020
100622X 21/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020
200622X 21/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020
100625X 24/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020
200625X 24/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020
100626X 29/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020
200626X 29/06/2021 500ml 24/07/2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Di sodium hydrogen phosphate dodecahydrate, Potassium dihydrogen phosphate

Advice for healthcare professionals

  • Stop supplying the above products immediately and remove from the shelves within your pharmacy, wards and medicines stores. Quarantine all remaining stock and return these to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process

Further information

For stock control queries please contact: HPS Customer Services, 01484 355388

For any medical information enquires please contact: Dr Burrinder Grewal, 01484 355230

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter.

NHS England and NHS Improvement Regional Offices are asked to forward this alert to community pharmacy contractors.

