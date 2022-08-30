Class 2 Medicines Recall: Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, Lorazepam 2mg/ml Injection, Lorazepam 4mg/ml Injection (unlicensed medicines)

MDR number

MDR 160-08/22

Company name

Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc

Product name

Lorazepam 2mg/ml Injection, Unlicensed medicine

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 070084 31 July 2023 25 x 1ml 17 August 2020 070126 31 July 2023 25 x 1ml 17 August 2020 080060 31 July 2023 25 x 1ml 17 August 2020 080091 31 July 2023 25 x 1ml 17 August 2020

Lorazepam 4mg/ml Injection, Unlicensed medicine

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 070096 31 July 2023 25 x 1ml 17 August 2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: lorazepam

Brief description of the problem

Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc are recalling the above batches due to an out of specification result with related substances during testing for retain samples. This unlicensed medicine has been imported into the U.K. to meet the special need of individual patients.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

Patients are not required to take any action at this time. This product is administered by healthcare professionals only. If you have concerns about this notification, please contact your healthcare professional.

Further Information

For more information or medical enquiries, please contact pv@hikma.com

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

