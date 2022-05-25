Class 2 Medicines Recall: hameln pharma ltd, Water for Injections BP – 100ml vial, EL (22)A/24

MDR number

054-02/22

Company name

hameln pharma ltd

Product name

Water for Injections BP – 100ml vial PL 01502 / 0003R

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 920503 05/2022 25 x 100 ml 29/11/2019 920506 05/2022 25 x 100 ml 17/12/2019 920508 05/2022 25 x 100 ml 07/01/2020 930503 07/2022 25 x 100 ml 21/01/2020 930504 07/2022 25 x 100 ml 07/02/2020 930505 07/2022 25 x 100 ml 25/02/2020 931501 07/2022 25 x 100 ml 12/03/2020 940501 10/2022 25 x 100 ml 25/03/2020 940502 10/2022 25 x 100 ml 21/04/2020 951504 12/2022 25 x 100 ml 11/05/2020 952501 12/2022 25 x 100 ml 04/06/2020 019501 05/2023 25 x 100 ml 03/07/2020 019502 05/2023 25 x 100 ml 17/07/2020 019503 05/2023 25 x 100 ml 05/08/2020 019504 05/2023 25 x 100 ml 26/08/2020 019505 05/2023 25 x 100 ml 21/10/2020 019506 05/2023 25 x 100 ml 06/11/2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Water for Injections

Brief description of the problem

Following further investigations, hameln pharma ltd are recalling the above batches of product additional to the batch recalled on 15 February 2022 (reference EL(22)A/06).

This recall is conducted as a precautionary measure, as remaining vials may no longer be in line with the licensed product specification with respect to the parameters pH and conductivity.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock of these batches and contact hameln pharma ltd Customer Services on +44 (0)1452 621 661 or customer.services@hameln-pharma.co.uk to arrange credit for any unused vials from these batches or to arrange replacement batches.

Although the Marketing Authorisation Holder have not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the issue above, any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Advice to patients

No further action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall.

Further Information

For more information or supply queries, please contact or email hameln pharma ltd Customer Services on +44 (0)1452 621 661 or customer.services@hameln-pharma.co.uk

For medical information queries, please contact or email hameln pharma ltd Medicines Information on +44 (0)1452 621 661 or drug.safety@hameln-pharma.co.uk

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Download documents

Class 2 Medicines Recall: hameln pharma ltd, Water for Injections BP – 100ml vial, EL (22)A/24 Class 2 Medicines Recall: hameln pharma ltd, Water for Injections BP – 100ml vial, EL (22)A/24