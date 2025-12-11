Class 2 Medicines Recall: Hameln Pharma Ltd, Clarithromycin 500 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion, EL(25)A/53

DMRC reference number

DMRC-37790612

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Hameln Pharma ltd

Medicine Details

Clarithromycin 500 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion

PL: 01502/0135

Active ingredient: clarithromycin lactobionate

SNOMED code: 36236311000001104

GTIN: 05016386000218

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 23J097 30/09/2027 10 07/11/2023 23J098 30/09/2027 10 11/12/2023 23J099 30/09/2027 10 08/01/2024 23J100 30/09/2027 10 09/02/2024 24A227 30/11/2027 10 10/05/2024 24A230 31/12/2027 10 12/08/2024 24E038 31/01/2028 10 22/08/2024 24E039 29/02/2028 10 17/09/2024 24E040 29/02/2028 10 03/10/2024 24G130 30/04/2028 10 11/11/2024 24G330 30/04/2028 10 28/11/2024 24G331 30/04/2028 10 03/12/2024 24G333 30/06/2028 10 30/12/2024 24I243 31/07/2028 10 07/01/2025 24I245 31/07/2028 10 20/01/2025 24I400 31/07/2028 10 03/02/2025 24I402 30/09/2028 10 12/02/2025 24I403 30/09/2028 10 04/03/2025 24I404 30/09/2028 10 25/03/2025 24I418 30/09/2028 10 14/04/2025 24K161 31/10/2028 10 28/04/2025 24K162 31/10/2028 10 16/05/2025 24K163 31/10/2028 10 27/05/2025 24K164 30/11/2028 10 27/05/2025 24K165 30/11/2028 10 16/06/2025 24K166 30/11/2028 10 08/07/2025 24K167 30/11/2028 10 04/08/2025 24K168 30/09/2028 10 24/04/2025 25D674 31/03/2029 10 26/08/2025 25D675 31/03/2029 10 19/09/2025 25F174 31/05/2030 10 09/10/2025 25F175 31/05/2030 10 31/10/2025 25F263 31/05/2030 10 19/11/2025

Background

Hameln Pharma Ltd is recalling the batches of Clarithromycin 500 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion listed in the table. Following an inspection of the clarithromycin lactobionate raw material manufacturer, the certification of suitability for use in medicines was withdrawn due to non-compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice.

The affected batches of Clarithromycin 500 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion are listed in the table above.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Hameln Pharma Ltd has not received an increase in reports of adverse events or product quality complaints in connection with these batches. The recall is being undertaken as a precautionary measure.

The recall only applies to the batch numbers listed in the table, which were manufactured with the affected raw material. Other batches of Clarithromycin 500 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion are not impacted.

Replacement batches of Clarithromycin 500 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion are available from Hameln Pharma Ltd and ongoing supplies will be maintained.

Advice for Patients:

Patients are not required to take any action. This product is administered by healthcare professionals in a hospital or healthcare setting.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For all medical information enquiries and information on this product, please email drug.safety@hameln-pharma.co.uk or telephone +44 (0)1452 621 661.

For stock control enquiries please email customer.services@hameln-pharma.co.uk , or telephone +44 (0)1452 621 661.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

