Class 2 Medicines Recall: Fucidin 250 mg Tablets, LEO Laboratories Ltd trading as LEO Pharma, EL(25)A/38

DMRC reference number

DMRC-36306427

Marketing Authorisation Holder

LEO Laboratories Ltd trading as LEO Pharma

Medicine Details

Fucidin 250 mg Tablets

PL: 00043/5000R

Active Ingredient: Sodium Fusidate

SNOMED code: 3670711000001108

GTIN: 05702191000931

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed D00993 31/01/2026 10 x 10 13/07/2023

Background

LEO Pharma is recalling the affected batch as a precautionary measure due to out of specification results for impurities during routine stability testing.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

LEO Pharma can confirm 1,848 packs of this batch have been released and distributed. No related adverse event reports or product quality complaints have been received related to this defect.

Advice for Patients

No further action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall related to a specific batch of Fucidin 250 mg Tablets.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information

For all enquiries and information on this product, please email medical-info.uk@leo-pharma.com or telephone 01844 347 333 and press 2 for Medical Information.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

