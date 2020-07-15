Class 2 Medicines Recall: Ferring Pharmaceuticals Limited, desmopressin nasal spray (all strengths), PL 03194/0024, PL 03194/0090, PL 03194/0056, EL (20)A/29

MDR Number

MDR 075-07/20

Company name

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Limited

Product description

Desmospray® 0.1 mg/ml Nasal Spray PL 03194/0024

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed P10427G 28-Feb-21 1x1 26-Jun-18 P11704A 30-Apr-21 1x1 24-Jul-18 P13215E 31-May-21 1x1 26-Sep-18 P13215K 31-May-21 1x1 31-Oct-18 P13215N 31-May-21 1x1 04-Dec-18 P15231G 30-Sep-21 1x1 26-Feb-19 P15231P 30-Sep-21 1x1 16-Apr-19 R11847E 28-Feb-22 1x1 02-Jul-19 R12217C 30-Apr-22 1x1 03-Sep-19 R13643H 31-Jul-22 1x1 17-Mar-20 R13643A 31-Jul-22 1x1 07-Oct-19 R17389K 31-Jan-23 1x1 15-Jun-20 R17389H 31-Jan-23 1x1 27-Apr-20 R13643S 31-Jul-22 1x1 27-Apr-20

Desmopressin 0.1 mg/ml Nasal Spray PL 03194/0090

Note: Products are packaged with Aspire livery

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed P10427L 28-Feb-21 1x1 17-Jul-18 P11704F 30-Apr-21 1x1 17-Jul-18 P15231T 30-Sep-21 1x1 28-May-19 R11847C 28-Feb-22 1x1 17-Jul-19 R13643F 31-Jul-22 1x1 20-Jan-20 R13643P 31-Jul-22 1x1 20-Apr-20 S11863A 31-Mar-23 1x1 29-Jun-20

Octim® 1.5mg/ml Nasal Spray solution PL 03194/0056

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed N17445E 31-Dec-20 1x1 04-Apr-18 P13209F 30-Apr-21 1x1 21-Aug-18 P17637A 31-Dec-21 1x1 09-Apr-19 R13271G 30-Apr-22 1x1 09-Sep-19 R17378A 31-Dec-22 1x1 27-Apr-20

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: desmopressin acetate

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return these to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For more information or medical information queries, please contact

Email: Medical.UK@Ferring.com

Tel: 0800 111 4126

For stock control queries, please contact

Email: Customer.Services@Ferring.com

Tel: 0800 111 4125

For Aspire livery stock (Desmopressin 0.1 mg/ml Nasal Spray, PL 03194/0090), please contact

Email: customerservices@aspirepharma.co.uk

Tel: 01730 231148

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter.

NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Download the document

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Ferring Pharmaceuticals Limited, desmopressin nasal spray (all strengths), PL 03194/0024, PL 03194/0090, PL 03194/0056, EL (20)A/29