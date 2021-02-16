Class 2 Medicines Recall: Eaststone Limited, MidaBuc - Midazolam (as HCL) 10mg/mL Oromucosal Solution, EL (21)A/04
Eaststone Limited has informed us of an issue related to underfilled or empty bottles for MidaBuc - Midazolam (as HCL) 10mg/mL Oromucosal Solution. The below batch is being recalled.
Product Information
MDR Number
MDR 172-01/21
Company name:
Eaststone Limited
Product description
MidaBuc - Midazolam (as HCL) 10mg/mL Oromucosal Solution
Unlicensed Medicine - MS 32967
|Batch number
|Expiry Date
|Pack size
|First distributed
|ES84553
|15 April 2021
|5ml
|26 April 2019
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: midazolam hydrochloride
Schedule 3 Controlled Drug
Brief description of the problem
Eaststone Limited has informed us of an issue related to underfilled or empty bottles for MidaBuc - Midazolam (as HCL) 10mg/mL Oromucosal Solution. The above batch is being recalled as a precautionary measure following customer complaints.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Further Information
For more information or medical information queries contact Eaststone at specials@eaststone.co.uk or alternatively call 0800 678 3102.
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.
NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
