Class 2 Medicines Recall: Eaststone Limited, MidaBuc - Midazolam (as HCL) 10mg/mL Oromucosal Solution, EL (21)A/04

MDR Number

MDR 172-01/21

Company name:

Eaststone Limited

Product description

MidaBuc - Midazolam (as HCL) 10mg/mL Oromucosal Solution

Unlicensed Medicine - MS 32967

Batch number Expiry Date Pack size First distributed ES84553 15 April 2021 5ml 26 April 2019

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: midazolam hydrochloride

Schedule 3 Controlled Drug

Brief description of the problem

Eaststone Limited has informed us of an issue related to underfilled or empty bottles for MidaBuc - Midazolam (as HCL) 10mg/mL Oromucosal Solution. The above batch is being recalled as a precautionary measure following customer complaints.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For more information or medical information queries contact Eaststone at specials@eaststone.co.uk or alternatively call 0800 678 3102.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.

NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

