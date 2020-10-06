Class 2 Medicines Recall: Boots Dermacare 1% w/w Hydrocortisone Ointment (Batch 1DD), EL (20)A/47

MDR Number

MDR 004-10/20

Company Name

The Boots Company PLC

Product description

Boots Dermacare 1% w/w Hydrocortisone Ointment (P)

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 1DD 08/2023 15g 20 Aug 2020

PL number

PL 00014/0364

Brief description of the problem

The Boots Company PLC has informed us that retained samples of the affected batch showed presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and are recalling the above batch as a precautionary measure. This product is only sold or dispensed from Boots stores and Boots online pharmacy.

P. aeruginosa is a Gram-negative bacterium; infection at the site of application could exhibit worsening of initial symptoms, and could also include erythematous lesions, irritation and pus-filled pimples. Soft tissue infection may present with abscess or cellulitis. P. aeruginosa infection may be more serious for immunocompromised patients and patients suffering from severe burns and cystic fibrosis.

Advice for patients and consumers

Stop using the ointment immediately and return this to Boots Stores

If you experience any worsening of initial symptoms and other side-effects, or have any questions or concerns about your health, speak to your doctor or pharmacist.

Report any suspected side effects via the Yellow Card Scheme

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above products immediately and remove from the shelves within your store. Quarantine all remaining stock and return them to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process

Advise patients who have been supplied this product to stop using the ointment immediately and return this to Boots Stores.

GP practices should be aware of potential medical concerns reported by patients

Any suspected side effects should be reported via the Yellow Card Scheme

Advice for retailers and wholesalers

Stop supplying the above products immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return them to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process

Further Information

For stock control and medical information enquiries please contact 0115 9595165

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.

NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and general practitioners for information.

Download document

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Boots Dermacare 1% w/w Hydrocortisone Ointment (Batch 1DD), EL (20)A/47