Class 2 Medicines Recall: BD ChloraPrep Clear - 1mL Applicator, Becton Dickinson UK Ltd, EL(25)A/22

DMRC reference number

DMRC-35522050

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Becton Dickinson UK Ltd

Medicine Details

BD ChloraPrep Clear - 1mL Applicator

PL05920/0002

Active ingredient: chlorhexidine gluconate 2%w/v and isopropyl alcohol 70% v/v

SNOMED code: 40818011000001105

GTIN: 20885403491761

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 4099824 30-Apr-27 60 applicators 18/07/2024 4099828 30-Apr-27 60 applicators 24/07/2024 4108755 30-Apr-27 60 applicators 15/08/2024 4108759 30-Apr-27 60 applicators 11/09/2024 4116445 30-Apr-27 60 applicators 30/07/2024 4120316 30-Apr-27 60 applicators 05/08/2024 4120319 30-Apr-27 60 applicators 12/08/2024 4121513 30-Apr-27 60 applicators 14/08/2024 4121515 30-Apr-27 60 applicators 14/08/2024 4255105 30-Sep-27 60 applicators 24/02/2025 4255107 30-Sep-27 60 applicators 06/01/2025 4255108 30-Sep-27 60 applicators 17/02/2025 4257774 30-Sep-27 60 applicators 23/01/2025 4257778 30-Sep-27 60 applicators 23/01/2025 4257776 30-Sep-27 60 applicators 13/01/2025 4257777 30-Sep-27 60 applicators 20/01/2025 4259473 30-Sep-27 60 applicators 13/01/2025 4275220 31-Oct-27 60 applicators 19/02/2025 4276062 31-Oct-27 60 applicators 03/03/2025 4276059 31-Oct-27 60 applicators 19/02/2025 4276075 31-Oct-27 60 applicators 19/02/2025 4276079 31-Oct-27 60 applicators 10/03/2025

Background

Becton Dickinson UK Ltd has informed the MHRA that some units exhibit an open seal on the packaging of the applicator. This defect could increase the risk of the applicator device being contaminated with pathogens, which could lead to increased infection rates for the patients.

The number of impacted units in each batch is unknown, therefore the batches included in the table above are being recalled as a precautionary measure. This recall does not impact other batches of BD ChloraPrep Clear - 1mL Applicator that remain available for clinical use.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the affected batches. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for Patients:

No further action is required by patients as this product is used by healthcare professionals only and they will have taken the action to remove this product from use.

The recall is a precautionary measure to mitigate any additional risk of infection.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about their medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For all medical information enquiries and information on this product, please email safetyinformation@bd.com, or telephone 08000437546.

For stock control enquiries please email info@insightbio.com, or telephone 01707351330.

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

