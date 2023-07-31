Class 2 Medicines Recall: B. Braun Medical Ltd, Various Products, EL(23)A/27

MDR number

MDR 063-07/23

Company name

B. Braun Medical Limited

Gentamicin 3mg/ml solution for infusion, PL 03551/0117

SNOMED Code

39394111000001103

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 21025402 31/12/2023 120ml Ecoflac Plus 01/03/2021 21056410 31/01/2024 120ml Ecoflac Plus 16/03/2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Gentamicin Sulphate

Gentamicin 3mg/ml solution for infusion, PL 03551/0117

SNOMED Code

39393811000001107

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 21056409 31/01/2024 80ml Ecoflac Plus 04/10/2021 21427416 30/09/2024 80ml Ecoflac Plus 10/06/2022

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Gentamicin Sulphate

Glucose Intravenous Infusion BP 5% w/v, PL 03551/0059

SNOMED Code

39369911000001101

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 22041405 31/12/2024 50ml Ecoflac Plus 04/05/2022

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Glucose Monohydrate

Ibuprofen 400mg Solution for Infusion, PL 03551/0152

SNOMED Code

41049911000001104

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 21095409 29/02/2024 100ml Ecoflac Plus 06/07/2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen 600mg Solution for Infusion, PL 03551/0153

SNOMED Code

41050211000001103

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 21096410 29/02/2024 100ml Ecoflac Plus 06/07/2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen 200mg Solution for Infusion, PL 03551/0155

SNOMED Code

41049611000001105

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 22133402 28/02/2025 50ml Ecoflac Plus 07/07/2022

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Ibuprofen

Paracetamol 10mg/ml Solution for Infusion, PL 03551/0128

SNOMED Code

36088811000001109

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 21357402 31/08/2023 50ml Ecoflac Plus 24/11/2021 21357403 31/08/2023 50ml Ecoflac Plus 02/11/2021 21423402 30/09/2023 50ml Ecoflac Plus 25/11/2021 21424401 30/09/2023 50ml Ecoflac Plus 02/12/2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Paracetamol

Sodium Chloride 0.9% w/v Intravenous Infusion BP, PL 03551/0088

SNOMED Code

39456411000001100

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 21261404 31/05/2024 50ml Ecoflac Plus 16/09/2021 21384403 31/08/2024 50ml Ecoflac Plus 29/10/2021 21433401 30/09/2024 50ml Ecoflac Plus 21/12/2021 22123413 28/02/2025 50ml Ecoflac Plus 11/05/2022 22165411 31/03/2025 50ml Ecoflac Plus 27/05/2022 23104401 28/02/2026 50ml Ecoflac Plus 24/05/2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Sodium Chloride

Water for Injections BP, solvent for parenteral use, PL 03551/0077

SNOMED Code

39504111000001103

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 21231404 31/05/2024 100ml Ecoflac Plus 05/10/2021 21387412 31/08/2024 100ml Ecoflac Plus 23/12/2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Water for Injection

Fluconazole 2mg/ml solution for infusion, PL 03551/0115

SNOMED Code

36076811000001100

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 21473402 31/10/2023 100ml Ecoflac Plus 21/01/2022 22125401 29/02/2024 100ml Ecoflac Plus 16/06/2022

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Fluconazole

Brief description of the problem

B. Braun Medical Limited is recalling the specific product batches as a precautionary measure after traces of midazolam were detected in the batches listed in this notification. The listed product batches were manufactured following the manufacture of midazolam solution for infusion at the manufacturing facility and therefore some batches were detected to be contaminated with traces of midazolam above the Permitted Daily Exposure (PDE). Based on the analysis, all batches with a confirmed contamination above the safety threshold are included in this notification. Additionally, for solutions that could not be analysed, due to the lack of a reliable method, the batches are also being recalled as a precautionary measure, based on the theoretical risk of midazolam exceeding the safety threshold.

A toxicological assessment has been completed to evaluate the potential risk for patients. The assessment concluded that the highest detected levels of midazolam are deemed to display no clinical effects. Nevertheless, although at low risk, allergic reactions to Midazolam cannot be excluded. B. Braun Medical Limited has not received any reports of suspected adverse drug reactions for the affected batches.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Based on the distribution dates, most of the affected stock will have been used already. B. Braun has confirmed that other stock which is not impacted remains available.

Advice for patients

No action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. This product is administered by healthcare professionals directly. If you have concerns about a medicine you may be using, please contact your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For stock control enquiries please contact via email or telephone: Josh Watts: Product Manager, email: josh.watts@bbraun.com or telephone: 07973 976257

For information about the recall please contact via email or telephone: Catherine Clulow: Local Vigilance and Project Coordinator, email: recalls.uk@bbraun.com or telephone: 0114 2259155

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

