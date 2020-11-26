PL Number(s)

PL 04425/0582

MDR Number

MDR 140-11/20

Company Name

Aventis Pharma Limited (t/a Sanofi)

Product description

Largactil 50mg/2ml Solution for Injection

Batch Number: A90142 Expiry Date: 05/2022 Pack Size: 10x2ml ampoules First Distributed: 08 April 2020

Batch Number: A90143 Expiry Date: 05/2022 Pack Size: 10x2ml ampoules First Distributed: 10 June 2020



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: chlorpromazine hydrochloride

Brief description of the problem

Sanofi is recalling the above batches due to out of specification results obtained for the impurity chlorpromazine sulphoxide, which was suspected to be caused by increased oxidation as a result of higher oxygen content in the headspace of the ampoules. As a precautionary measure, the above batches are being recalled.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For stock control enquiries please contact GB-CustomerServices@sanofi.com

Phone number: 0800 854 430

For more information or medical information at uk-medicalinformation@sanofi.com

Phone number: 0800 035 25 25

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Aventis Pharma Limited (t/a Sanofi), Largactil 50mg/2ml Solution for Injection, EL (20)A/56