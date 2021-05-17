Class 2 Medicines Recall: AstraZeneca UK Limited, Bricanyl Injection, 0.5 mg/ml solution for injection or infusion (PL 17901/0112), EL (21)A/12
AstraZeneca UK Limited is recalling the above batch of Bricanyl 0.5mg/ml solution for injection or infusion as a precautionary measure due to out of specification results for a routinely tested known impurity during stability testing.
Product Information
PL Number
PL 17901/0112
MDR Number
MDR 015-05/21
Product description
Bricanyl Injection, 0.5 mg/ml solution for injection or infusion
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|F1029-1
|August 2021
|5 x 1 mL ampoules
|November 2019
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: terbutaline sulfate
Brief description of the problem
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Contact details for further information
For more information or medical information queries please contact
Tel: +44 (0) 0800 783 0033
Email: medical.informationuk@astrazeneca.com
For supply queries, please contact
Tel: +44 (0) 800 783 0033 (option 1)
Email: supply.chain@astrazeneca.com
Additional information
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
