Product Information

PL Number

PL 17901/0112

MDR Number

MDR 015-05/21

Product description

Bricanyl Injection, 0.5 mg/ml solution for injection or infusion

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed F1029-1 August 2021 5 x 1 mL ampoules November 2019

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: terbutaline sulfate

Brief description of the problem

AstraZeneca UK Limited is recalling the above batch of Bricanyl 0.5mg/ml solution for injection or infusion as a precautionary measure due to out of specification results for a routinely tested known impurity during stability testing.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

For more information or medical information queries please contact

Tel: +44 (0) 0800 783 0033

Email: medical.informationuk@astrazeneca.com

For supply queries, please contact

Tel: +44 (0) 800 783 0033 (option 1)

Email: supply.chain@astrazeneca.com

Additional information

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Download the document

Class 2 Medicines Recall: AstraZeneca UK Limited, Bricanyl Injection, 0.5 mg/ml solution for injection or infusion (PL 17901/0112), EL (21)A/12