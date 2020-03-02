Class 2 Medicines recall: AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG, Tetrabenazine 25 mg tablets, PL 21344/0015, (EL (20)A/13)

MDR Number

MDR 194-02/20

Company name

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG

Product description

Tetrabenazine 25 mg tablets PL 21344/0015

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed T1704UK 09/2020 112 31/12/2017

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

For more information or medical information queries, please contact medinfo@aoporphan.com.

For stock control queries, please contact orderservice@aoporphan.com.

Recipients should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter.

NHS Regional teams are asked to forward this to relevant clinics, general practitioners and community pharmacists.

