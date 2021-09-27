Class 2 Medicines Recall: Accord-UK Ltd (Trading style: NorthStar), LEVOTHYROXINE TABLETS BP 50 micrograms EL (21)A/23
Accord-UK Ltd (Trading style: NorthStar) are recalling the above batch of product as a precautionary measure due to tablet hardness failures, leading to crumbling and breaking tablets.
Company name
Accord-UK Ltd (Trading style: NorthStar)
LEVOTHYROXINE TABLETS BP 50 micrograms
|Batch number
|Expiry date
|Pack size
|First distributed
|XATA30
|Jan-2023
|28
|09 August 2021
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: levothyroxine
MDR number
404-09/21
Brief description of the problem
Accord-UK Ltd are recalling the above batch of Levothyroxine Tablets BP 50 micrograms as a precautionary measure due to out of specification results for tablet hardness obtained during stability testing. This issue may result in tablets that crumble or break when removed from the packaging.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Further Information
For more information or medical information queries, please contact: Accord-UK Ltd Medical Information Department on 01271 385257
For stock control queries, please contact: Accord-UK Ltd Customer Services Team on 0800 373573
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
