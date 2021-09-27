Company name

Accord-UK Ltd (Trading style: NorthStar)

LEVOTHYROXINE TABLETS BP 50 micrograms

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed XATA30 Jan-2023 28 09 August 2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: levothyroxine

MDR number

404-09/21

Brief description of the problem

Accord-UK Ltd are recalling the above batch of Levothyroxine Tablets BP 50 micrograms as a precautionary measure due to out of specification results for tablet hardness obtained during stability testing. This issue may result in tablets that crumble or break when removed from the packaging.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For more information or medical information queries, please contact: Accord-UK Ltd Medical Information Department on 01271 385257

For stock control queries, please contact: Accord-UK Ltd Customer Services Team on 0800 373573

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Accord-UK Ltd (Trading style: NorthStar), LEVOTHYROXINE TABLETS BP 50 micrograms EL (21)A/23