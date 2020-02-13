Class 2 Medicines recall: Accord-UK Ltd, Gliclazide 40 mg Tablets (Northstar Livery), PL 20075/0687, (EL (20)A/08)

MDR Number

MDR 025-12/19

Company Name

Accord-UK Limited

Product description

Gliclazide 40 mg Tablets (Northstar Livery) PL 20075/0687

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed GU50 Dec 2020 28 24/05/2019

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

For stock control enquiries please contact Accord Customer Services Team on 0800 373573

For medical information enquiries please contact Accord Medical Information Department on 01271 385257

Recipients should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter. NHS Regional teams are asked to forward this to relevant clinics, general practitioners and community pharmacists.

