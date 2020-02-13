Class 2 Medicines recall: Accord-UK Ltd, Gliclazide 40 mg Tablets (Northstar Livery), PL 20075/0687, (EL (20)A/08)
Accord-UK Limited is recalling all unexpired stock of Gliclazide 40 mg Tablets (Northstar Livery) from pharmacies and wholesalers as a precautionary measure due to out of specification results for dissolution, obtained during routine stability testing.
MDR Number
MDR 025-12/19
Company Name
Accord-UK Limited
Product description
Gliclazide 40 mg Tablets (Northstar Livery) PL 20075/0687
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|GU50
|Dec 2020
|28
|24/05/2019
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Company contacts for further information
For stock control enquiries please contact Accord Customer Services Team on 0800 373573
For medical information enquiries please contact Accord Medical Information Department on 01271 385257
Recipients should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter. NHS Regional teams are asked to forward this to relevant clinics, general practitioners and community pharmacists.
