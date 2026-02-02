Class 2 Medicines Recall: Accord Healthcare Ltd, Carmustine 100 mg Powder and Solvent for Concentrate for Solution for Infusion (1 vial 100mg powder, 1 vial of 3 mL solvent), EL(26)A/05

DMRC reference number

DMRC-38091819

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Accord Healthcare Ltd

Medicine Details

Carmustine 100 mg Powder and Solvent for Concentrate for Solution for Infusion (1 vial 100mg powder, 1 vial of 3 mL solvent)

PL: 20075/1385

Active ingredient: carmustine

SNOMED code: 44952111000001109

GTIN: 05055565780602

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed M2408383 31 Jul 2026 100mg/3mL per vial 16/06/2025

Background

Accord Healthcare Limited (Accord-UK Ltd) is recalling a batch of Carmustine 100 mg Powder and Solvent for Concentrate for Solution for Infusion (1 vial 100mg powder, 1 vial of 3 mL solvent) due to an out of specification result for Non-Volatile Residue observed during Official Medicines Control Laboratory (OMCL) testing.

The batch is being recalled as a precautionary measure, no adverse reactions have been reported with this batch to date.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all stock from this batch and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for Patients:

Patients are not required to take any action. This product is administered by healthcare professionals only and this recall is being undertaken at a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level. Patients who may have had this batch of product administered should note that the recall is being enacted out of an abundance of caution and no adverse event or lack of efficacy reports have been received.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme on https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/

Additional information:

For medical information enquires please contact Accord Medical Information Department on 01271 385257 or email medinfo@accord-healthcare.com.

For stock control enquiries please contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 373573.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre



10 South Colonnade



Canary Wharf



London



E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

