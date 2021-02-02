Changes to MHRA Drug alert titles and categories

Changes to categories

‘Drug alerts’ and ‘company led Drug alerts’ will no longer be issued.

These are being replaced by a ‘Medicines recall/notification’, which will have the same layout and format.

We are making these changes in line with our accreditation as an issuer of National Patient Safety Alerts. We will no longer issue any safety communication which is called an ‘alert’ unless it is a National Patient Safety Alert.

Changes to titles

Previous title

Drug Alert: Class 1-4

New title

Medicines Recall: Class 1-3

Previous title

Drug Alert: Caution in Use, Class 4

New title

Medicines Notification: Caution in use, Class 4

Previous title

Company-Led Drug Alert

New title

Company-Led Medicines Recall/Notification

We will not be changing the titles of previously issued alerts. New titles will be used for any notifications sent from 1 February 2021.

What you need to do

If you currently receive Drug alerts and/or Company led Drug alerts from us then you will now receive the corresponding Medicines Recalls and Medicines Notifications. You do not need to change your subscription.

All healthcare providers that have been receiving drug alerts should now ensure they subscribe to receive National Patient Safety Alerts.

The MHRA Defective Medicines Reporting Centre operates an out of hours telephone cascade for any medicine recall issued out of hours. That cascade remains in place and is not impacted by these changes.

For more information on National Patient Safety Alerts, please visit: