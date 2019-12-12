Action

All healthcare professionals who are responsible for or who use these devices.

Check all stock for affected devices listed in the manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice (FSN).

Quarantine all affected stock immediately.

Complete the response form on the FSN and return to the manufacturer.

If you do not have any of the affected devices, please indicate this on the response form.

Report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not.

Note: the last MDA we issued (MDA/2019/043) was not sent to all organisations - more information here.

Action by

All healthcare professionals who use these devices.

Deadlines for actions

Actions underway: 19 December 2019

Actions complete: 06 January 2020

Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.

Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.

Device details

Part number Product description Lot numbers NHS Supply Chain code 040-333 BritePro Solo Single Use Fibre Optic Laryngoscope Handle and Macintosh Blade Size 3 180802595 180900401 180901083 181100289 181100290 181100301 181200353 181201031 FSM1632 040-342 BritePro Solo Single Use Fibre Optic Laryngoscope Handle and Miller Blade Size 2 190100335 FSM3313 040-713 BriteBlade Pro Single Use Fibre Optic Macintosh Blade Size 3 180900316 181102912 180900404 FSM1363

Flexicare Medical

Email: Quality@Flexicare.com

BritePro Solo and BriteBlade Pro single-use fibre optic laryngoscope blades and handles – risk of choking (MDA/2019/044)