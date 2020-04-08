Anaesthetic machines: off-label use during the COVID-19 pandemic (MDA/2020/012)

Action

Carry out an appropriate risk assessment and document the reason for off-label use.

Healthcare professionals using these machines off-label must be trained and familiar with the unique performance characteristics of the device, including the device interface and alarm systems.

Follow the instructions for use (IFU), and the additional off-label use information from the manufacturer. This may include more regular maintenance, testing or calibration.

Monitor carbon dioxide levels in the breathing system. If levels are rising, replace the soda lime according to the manufacturer’s instructions. This is because most anaesthesia machines have a carbon dioxide absorber which needs to be regularly replaced or replenished whereas ICU ventilators do not.

Regularly check for condensate build-up, which may affect functionality. This is because most ICU ventilators include advanced condensate management, anaesthesia machines do not.

When suctioning, monitor for drops in pressure, which can exacerbate atelectasis. This is because ICU ventilators have autocompensation when inline suction is used, anaesthesia machines do not.

Ensure appropriate infection control is undertaken using local and national guidelines.

Report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not.

Action by

All healthcare professionals who are responsible for or who use these devices.

Deadlines for actions

Actions underway: as soon as possible.

Actions complete: as soon as possible.

Note: We won’t be collecting responses.

Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.

Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.

Problem/background

The use of an anaesthesia machine as a (long-term) ventilator in a health care setting when it has only received regulatory clearance as an anaesthetic machine is considered as off-label use.

It is the responsibility of the clinicians/end user to make the decision to use a device off label, but the MHRA recognises it is essential in these times.

Some manufacturers have now issued statements on this issue:

Check relevant manufacturers’ websites for their statements.

This alert is intended to remain in effect only for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anaesthetic machines: off-label use during the COVID-19 pandemic (MDA/2020/012)