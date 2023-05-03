Alert Search Field Safety Notices: 24 to 28 April 2023

List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 24 to 28 April 2023.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
3 May 2023
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
2 May 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

FertiPro: FertiCult Mineral Oil

19 September 2023

to cover media during culturing and/or micro-manipulation of human gametes and embryos

MHRA reference: 5196837

Huntleigh: Sonicaid Team3

25 April 2023

Cardiotocograph

Model: All model number

MHRA reference: 5196890

Ossur: Icelock Ratchets

April 2023

Extern lower-limb prosthesis suspensory component

Model: L-125000; L-621200; L-621000; L-621100; L-692020

MHRA reference: 5193215

Published 3 May 2023