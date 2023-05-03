Alert Search Field Safety Notices: 24 to 28 April 2023
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 24 to 28 April 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
FertiPro: FertiCult Mineral Oil
19 September 2023
to cover media during culturing and/or micro-manipulation of human gametes and embryos
MHRA reference: 5196837
Huntleigh: Sonicaid Team3
25 April 2023
Cardiotocograph
Model: All model number
MHRA reference: 5196890
Ossur: Icelock Ratchets
April 2023
Extern lower-limb prosthesis suspensory component
Model: L-125000; L-621200; L-621000; L-621100; L-692020
MHRA reference: 5193215