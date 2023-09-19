Widening accommodation entitlement

Overview

The widened entitlement accommodation policy will launch on 31 October and will run until the New Accommodation Offer goes live on 11 March 2024. This is a first step in delivering the commitment made in the Defence Accommodation Strategy (2022) to allocate accommodation to personnel in long-term relationships on the same basis as those who are married.

What is the widening of accommodation entitlement at limited locations?

Under the widening of accommodation entitlement at limited locations, WAE(LL), Service personnel who are in an established long-term relationship assigned to select locations after 31 October 2023 will be entitled to Service Family Accommodation under current policy, in the same way as those who are married or in civil partnerships.

The following sites are part of WAE(LL):

RNAS Yeovilton

RMB Norton Manor

Leuchars Station

JHC FS Aldergrove

Palace Barracks Holywood

Thiepval Barracks Lisburn

RAF Shawbury

RAF Cosford

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for widened accommodation entitlement you must:

receive an assignment order to one of the eight sites with a report for duty date on or after 31 October 2023, and before 11 March 2024

be in a relationship defined as an established long-term relationship. In line with current policy, SP will need to register their relationship status on JPA and have it verified by Unit HR

the evidence requirements and registration process for an Established Long-Term Relationship are defined at paragraphs 0116 and 0117 in JSP 464, Vol.1 Part 1

How do I apply for widened accommodation entitlement?

From 20 September, any eligible E1132 forms submitted will be treated under the widened entitlement (WAE(LL)) policy.

If Service Family Accommodation is unavailable, Substitute Service Family Accommodation in line with your entitlement will be sourced for you from the private rental sector.

What if I’m already at one of the sites or my report for duty is before 31 October 2023?

If you are in an established long-term relationship and assigned to one of the eight sites prior to 31 October 2023 you will not be entitled to Service Family Accommodation. You may still apply for surplus Service Family Accommodation as per JSP 464 Vol.1 Part 1 Section V.

If you are in an established long-term relationship already living in surplus Service Family Accommodation at any of the sites, you will not be required to move out of your Service Family Accommodation to accommodate Service personnel arriving on assignment.

If I’m covered by the widened accommodation entitlement policy will I be entitled to anything else as well?

There is no entitlement or eligibility for any other supporting payments or allowances conferred by entitlement to Service Family Accommodation.

Queries: People-Accom-ASC@mod.gov.uk

Complaints: People-Accommodation-Policy@mod.gov.uk