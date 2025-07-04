Towns and cities invited to bid to host Armed Forces Day national event in 2026

The event will be the flagship of hundreds of gatherings held across the UK providing a national focus for the country to show its support for the armed forces community.

The successful host will receive a £50,000 grant from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to stage the event alongside military assets and personnel at no cost. This could include a flypast by the Red Arrows or other Royal Air Force aircraft, a visit by a Royal Navy ship or a performance by military bands.

Previous hosts of the Armed Forces Day national event have included Cleethorpes (2025), Cornwall (2023), Scarborough (2022) and Salisbury (2019).

These events offer an opportunity for communities to show their support for service personnel, their families, veterans and cadets.

Bidders’ Conference: Wednesday 16 July 2025

Bid submission deadline: Friday 29 August 2025

Winning bidder announced: Tuesday 30 September 2025

Eligibility

The successful bidder will need to demonstrate a clear vision for an event that:

creates meaningful opportunities for the public to interact with serving members of the UK Armed Forces

showcases local pride in the work and contribution of the armed forces

offers a chance for the community to thank the entire armed forces community

is inclusive and accessible for everyone, with provisions for those with access or sensory needs

connects the armed forces community with the service charities that provide them with vital support

Bids are welcomed from organisations that can demonstrate a strong existing connection to the armed forces, experience in managing large-scale public events, a solid funding plan and established engagement with local military and defence industry employers.

Support from the Ministry of Defence

The MOD will provide a comprehensive support package to the successful host, which includes:

£50,000 in funding.

Military assets and personnel at no cost, which could include a ‘military village’, a flypast or air display, a Royal Navy ship, and military bands for a parade.

Attendance from VIPs, including senior government and military figures.

Assistance with communications and media coverage.

Bids must be submitted by Friday 29 August 2025 by email to armedforcesday-events@mod.gov.uk.

To support potential bidders, the MOD will host a virtual Bidders’ Conference on Wednesday 16 July 2025. To register your interest in the conference, please email armedforcesday-events@mod.gov.uk.