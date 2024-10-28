Research and Clinical Innovation (RCI) Research

RCI Research is part of Defence Medical Services (DMS).

RCI Research contains 9 areas:

anaesthesia and critical care

emergency medicine

general practice

mental health

medicine

nursing

rehabilitation

surgery and trauma

trauma and orthopaedics

The DMS’ 6 priority research areas are:

optimising mental health

preventing and treating musculoskeletal injury

delivering a workforce that is ‘ready and able’

tackling endemic, epidemic, and environmental threats

closing the sophistication gap between hospital-based and far forward care

Combat Casualty Care – pushing the envelope of care far forward

RCI Research works with academic and industry collaborators and funds research activity.

Express interest in funding on Contracts Finder

Email ukstratcom-dms-rci-dmsrsg@mod.gov.uk for more information.

RCI Research teams

Anaesthesia and critical care

Improves outcomes for critically ill and injured military patients by optimising diagnosis and treatment.

Recent publications

Research priorities:

increasing understanding of the pathogenesis of shock states and impaired tissue perfusion in order to develop more effective treatments

adapting point of care diagnostics, relevant to critical illness, to the deployed environment

exploiting data, particularly from physiological monitoring, to better understand the pathogenesis of critical injury and direct treatments

Emergency medicine

Improves understanding of how to best resuscitate the most severely ill or injured military patient - saving lives with data.

Recent publications

Research priorities:

blood

non-compressible haemorrhage

battlefield analgesia

cold weather medicine

mass casualty

General practice

Improves health outcomes and experiences of UK Service Personnel through research, GP training and educational delivery.

Recent publications

Research priorities:

developing an evidence base for educational interventions which improve the abilities and capacity of Defence General Practitioners

bridging the gender gap in military research with specific focus on improving outcomes and lived experience

understanding behaviours and decision making of military clinicians

interventions for lifestyle behaviour change

Mental health

Acts as the uniformed focus for military mental health research for the UK Armed Forces.

Recent publications

Recent publications via King’s College London

Research priorities:

providing advice for the Surgeon General about international developments in military mental health

assisting in the development (and evaluation) of military mental health support interventions

undertaking Operational Mental Health Needs Evaluations

Medicine

Improves the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease, injury, and illness in military personnel through research, clinical innovation and educational activities.

Recent publications

Research priorities:

infectious diseases and tropical medicine (including enteric diseases)

environmental medicine (for heat, cold and altitude illnesses)

military aspects of cardiovascular medicine

medical aspects of human performance

Chemical-Biological-Radiological-Nuclear (CBRN) medicine

laboratory aspects of transfusion medicine

Nursing

Provides leadership, mentorship and educational support to nurses and allied healthcare professionals. Enhances patient care by improving practice and service delivery.

Recent publications

Research priorities:

operational healthcare ethics

wellbeing and resilience

advancing practice in the evolving operational environment

optimising patient care in the evolving operational environment

Rehabilitation

Advances the science of rehabilitation to maximise the number of personnel fit for operations.

Recent publications

Research priorities:

provide a central hub for clinical research activity across the UK Defence Rehabilitation

deliver, develop and maintain a programme of class-leading research to promote continuous improvement in the effectiveness and quality of clinical rehabilitation provided to injured UK military personnel

trauma rehabilitation and outcomes

treatment and prevention of musculoskeletal injuries

Surgery and trauma

Pioneers military surgical research and innovation to save lives and restore health.

Recent publications

Research priorities:

trauma physiology

general surgery

vascular surgery

global and humanitarian surgery

surgical informatics

surgical education

oral and maxillofacial surgery

plastic surgery

acoustic trauma

Trauma and orthopaedics

Improves outcomes for limb injuries through research and innovation.

Recent publications

Research priorities: