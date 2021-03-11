Guidance

Providers of day 2 and day 8 coronavirus testing for international arrivals

Information on the 2 tests you must book, pay for and take during your mandatory 10-day quarantine period after arriving in England, including how to book.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
11 March 2021
Applies to:
England

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is aware of the following providers (including NHS Test and Trace) who may be able to conduct tests for day 2 and day 8 testing for international arrivals. This is known as a travel test package.

The first test will be taken on or before day 2 of your quarantine period and the second test will be taken on or after day 8 of your quarantine period.

Book a travel test package

Book your tests by contacting one of the following providers of day 2 and day 8 testing.

If you need urgent overnight booking support, you may wish to book a test through NHS Test and Trace, below, as there is a 24-hour booking support helpline available.

Prices are indicative only

Name of provider Region Email address Contact telephone Price
Avante Health Ltd, partnered with Oncologica Nationwide (England) support@avantehealth.co.uk +44 (0)333 006 9610 £210
Collinson, partnered with Oncologica Nationwide (England) consumerhelp@collinsongroup.com +44 (0)1444 444 140 £198
Confirm Testing, partnered with Oncologica Nationwide (England) info@confirmtesting.com +44 (0)20 3870 3623 £199
Coronafocus by Oncologica UK Ltd Nationwide (England) test@covidprotected.co.uk +44 (0)1223 869 447 £190
DNA Workplace Ltd, partnered with Oncologica Nationwide (England) travel@dnaworkplace.com +44 (0)20 3943 5777 £190
Expert Medicals, partnered with Oncologica Nationwide (England) mail@expert-medicals.co.uk +44 (0)1274 397 650 £190
Medwyn Occupational Health, partnered with Oncologica Nationwide (England) covid19@medwynoh.co.uk +44 (0)1306 873 942 £225
Midland Health, partnered with Oncologica Nationwide (England) hello@midlandhealth.co.uk +44 (0)333 772 1999 £210
NHS Test and Trace Nationwide (England) north.hotels@travelctm.com +44 (0)1274 726424 £210
OscarTech UK, partnered with Oncologica Nationwide (England) testing@oscartech-uk.com +44 (0)20 3633 8413 £190
Qured, partnered with Oncologica Nationwide (England) support@qured.com +44 (0)20 3966 6924 £190
Screen4, partnered with Oncologica Nationwide (England) covid19@screen4.org +44 (0)1226 730 052 £190
Sirkka Networks Ltd, partnered with Oncologica Nationwide (England) day2day8@sirkkaltd.com +44 (0)330 088 1263 £210
Covid Smart Ltd, partnered with Oncologica Greater London, North West, South West, Yorkshire and the Humber hello@covidsmart.co.uk +44 (0)800 702 2145 £210
The Mayfair GP, partnered with Oncologica Greater London info@themayfairgp.com +44 (0)7568 369 455 £575
Racoo Screening Ltd, partnered with Oncologica South West info@racoo.co.uk +44 (0)1793 677 480 £295

This list is continually updated by DHSC as providers declare that they meet the required standards and are reviewed by UKAS.

The government does not endorse or recommend any test provider. Individuals should conduct their own research about available providers and the tests they supply.

Package and pricing

The test package prices listed are for the provider’s standard service, which meets the government’s minimum standards. This includes:

  • both test kits
  • delivery and (where relevant) test swabbing
  • full evaluation of the test samples
  • relevant genome sequencing activities
  • result reporting to the patient
  • data reporting to PHE

Prices are updated periodically so there may be differences between the price listed here and the price on the provider’s website.

Prices may differ from provider to provider for a number of reasons, for example to reflect different levels of customer support. Please contact providers for detailed product and pricing information. It is important to note that some providers may offer a range of packages at different prices with further add-ons, such as premium delivery.

Further guidance

Information for prospective testing providers

Before you begin testing you must:

  • meet the minimum standards for providers of day 2 and day 8 testing for international arrivals, including being at the relevant stage of UKAS accreditation

  • request to be added to the list of providers by completing the declaration form

