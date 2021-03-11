Providers of day 2 and day 8 coronavirus testing for international arrivals
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is aware of the following providers (including NHS Test and Trace) who may be able to conduct tests for day 2 and day 8 testing for international arrivals. This is known as a travel test package.
The first test will be taken on or before day 2 of your quarantine period and the second test will be taken on or after day 8 of your quarantine period.
Book a travel test package
Book your tests by contacting one of the following providers of day 2 and day 8 testing.
If you need urgent overnight booking support, you may wish to book a test through NHS Test and Trace, below, as there is a 24-hour booking support helpline available.
Prices are indicative only
|Name of provider
|Region
|Email address
|Contact telephone
|Price
|Avante Health Ltd, partnered with Oncologica
|Nationwide (England)
|support@avantehealth.co.uk
|+44 (0)333 006 9610
|£210
|Collinson, partnered with Oncologica
|Nationwide (England)
|consumerhelp@collinsongroup.com
|+44 (0)1444 444 140
|£198
|Confirm Testing, partnered with Oncologica
|Nationwide (England)
|info@confirmtesting.com
|+44 (0)20 3870 3623
|£199
|Coronafocus by Oncologica UK Ltd
|Nationwide (England)
|test@covidprotected.co.uk
|+44 (0)1223 869 447
|£190
|DNA Workplace Ltd, partnered with Oncologica
|Nationwide (England)
|travel@dnaworkplace.com
|+44 (0)20 3943 5777
|£190
|Expert Medicals, partnered with Oncologica
|Nationwide (England)
|mail@expert-medicals.co.uk
|+44 (0)1274 397 650
|£190
|Medwyn Occupational Health, partnered with Oncologica
|Nationwide (England)
|covid19@medwynoh.co.uk
|+44 (0)1306 873 942
|£225
|Midland Health, partnered with Oncologica
|Nationwide (England)
|hello@midlandhealth.co.uk
|+44 (0)333 772 1999
|£210
|NHS Test and Trace
|Nationwide (England)
|north.hotels@travelctm.com
|+44 (0)1274 726424
|£210
|OscarTech UK, partnered with Oncologica
|Nationwide (England)
|testing@oscartech-uk.com
|+44 (0)20 3633 8413
|£190
|Qured, partnered with Oncologica
|Nationwide (England)
|support@qured.com
|+44 (0)20 3966 6924
|£190
|Screen4, partnered with Oncologica
|Nationwide (England)
|covid19@screen4.org
|+44 (0)1226 730 052
|£190
|Sirkka Networks Ltd, partnered with Oncologica
|Nationwide (England)
|day2day8@sirkkaltd.com
|+44 (0)330 088 1263
|£210
|Covid Smart Ltd, partnered with Oncologica
|Greater London, North West, South West, Yorkshire and the Humber
|hello@covidsmart.co.uk
|+44 (0)800 702 2145
|£210
|The Mayfair GP, partnered with Oncologica
|Greater London
|info@themayfairgp.com
|+44 (0)7568 369 455
|£575
|Racoo Screening Ltd, partnered with Oncologica
|South West
|info@racoo.co.uk
|+44 (0)1793 677 480
|£295
This list is continually updated by DHSC as providers declare that they meet the required standards and are reviewed by UKAS.
The government does not endorse or recommend any test provider. Individuals should conduct their own research about available providers and the tests they supply.
Package and pricing
The test package prices listed are for the provider’s standard service, which meets the government’s minimum standards. This includes:
- both test kits
- delivery and (where relevant) test swabbing
- full evaluation of the test samples
- relevant genome sequencing activities
- result reporting to the patient
- data reporting to PHE
Prices are updated periodically so there may be differences between the price listed here and the price on the provider’s website.
Prices may differ from provider to provider for a number of reasons, for example to reflect different levels of customer support. Please contact providers for detailed product and pricing information. It is important to note that some providers may offer a range of packages at different prices with further add-ons, such as premium delivery.
Further guidance
- Booking and staying in a quarantine hotel when you arrive in England (coming from red-list countries)
- How to quarantine when you arrive in England (coming from other countries)
Information for prospective testing providers
Before you begin testing you must:
-
meet the minimum standards for providers of day 2 and day 8 testing for international arrivals, including being at the relevant stage of UKAS accreditation
-
request to be added to the list of providers by completing the declaration form