Providers of day 2 and day 8 coronavirus testing for international arrivals

The Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) is aware of the following providers (including NHS Test and Trace) who may be able to conduct tests for day 2 and day 8 testing for international arrivals. This is known as a travel test package.

The first test will be taken on or before day 2 of your quarantine period and the second test will be taken on or after day 8 of your quarantine period.

Book your tests by contacting one of the following providers of day 2 and day 8 testing.

If you need urgent overnight booking support, you may wish to book a test through NHS Test and Trace, below, as there is a 24-hour booking support helpline available.

Prices are indicative only

This list is continually updated by DHSC as providers declare that they meet the required standards and are reviewed by UKAS .

The government does not endorse or recommend any test provider. Individuals should conduct their own research about available providers and the tests they supply.

Package and pricing

The test package prices listed are for the provider’s standard service, which meets the government’s minimum standards. This includes:

both test kits

delivery and (where relevant) test swabbing

full evaluation of the test samples

relevant genome sequencing activities

result reporting to the patient

data reporting to PHE

Prices are updated periodically so there may be differences between the price listed here and the price on the provider’s website.

Prices may differ from provider to provider for a number of reasons, for example to reflect different levels of customer support. Please contact providers for detailed product and pricing information. It is important to note that some providers may offer a range of packages at different prices with further add-ons, such as premium delivery.

