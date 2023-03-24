Make a payment to Defence Business Services (DBS)

DBS can no longer accept payment by cheque or automated telephone card payment.

You can use this online service to pay if:

you have received an invoice from DBS

you want to make a miscellaneous payment (you will need a unique reference from your goods or service provider)

When a unique reference is agreed, the provider of the reference should email DBSFPS-Remittances@mod.gov.uk with the resource accounting code; unit identity number; and, if applicable, a local project code.

You will require your invoice number or unique reference and your credit/debit card details to use the service.

DBS invoices contain BACS payment details on the reverse side. If no invoice is received please contact DBSCS-FPSECTeamLeader@mod.gov.uk.

Make a payment to DBS