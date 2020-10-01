How to find out more

Further information on Land Environment Tactical Communications and Information Systems (LETacCIS) programme is outline in a video animation

Land Environment Tactical Communications and Information Systems ( LE TacCIS ) programme animation transcript ( ODT , 5.9KB)

LETacCIS vision

Military commanders in the Land Environment enabled by agile Information Communication Services, making informed and timely decisions.

The LE TacCIS programme consists of multiple sub-programmes and projects with the aim to deliver the next generation of tactical military communications in the land environment, providing the means to make informed and timely decisions enabled by agile Communication Information Systems ( CIS ).

The LE TacCIS Dossier consists of Bowman ComBAT Infrastructure and Platform ( BCIP ) 5.6, the MORPHEUS sub-programme, the TRINITY sub-programme, Joint Common Remote Viewing Terminal ( JCRVT ), Dismounted Soldier Awareness ( DSA ), Falcon, NIOBE and multiple delivery and support Projects.

The LE TacCIS programme is delivered by a partnership of Army Headquarters Directorate Information ( AHQ D Information ), Defence Digital Battlefield and Tactical Communications and Information Systems ( BATCIS ) working as one team, in collaboration with key industry partners.

LE TacCIS principles:

Diagram of LE TacCIS Principles and vision statement. MOD Crown copyright.

Agile Methodology

LE TacCIS will implement a fully Agile Enabled Governance Framework within an Agile Management Office ensuring the programme is ready to accommodate the increased tempo of changing requirements and agile delivery methodologies.

Evolutionary Capability Delivery ( ECD )

The continuous need to address obsolescence and exploit rapidly developing technology in the CIS arena requires the adoption of an Evolutionary Capability Delivery ( ECD ) approach. This will provide a progressive evolution of the system, where each change results in a deliberate capability enhancement and/or other benefits realisation and is a transitional step on a trajectory towards a goal state.

LE TacCIS consists of Army Headquarters, BATCIS and key industry partners working as one team to deliver the next generation of tactical CIS . LE TacCIS is a collaborative, multi-vendor programme working to a joint shared objective, actively sharing information across organisations using efficient and coherent information management.

User Centred Design ( UCD )

UCD is an iterative design process in which designers focus on the users and their needs in each phase of the design process. LE TacCIS will utilise UCD as a framework that ensures the needs of the users are at the core of the design process.

LE TacCIS programme, enablers and key dependencies

Diagram of LE TacCIS constituent sub-Programmes, projects, enablers and dependencies. MOD Crown copyright.

Future Operating Model ( FOM )

In contrast to the current BCIP single source prime supplier model, MORPHEUS and other elements of the LE TacCIS programme will be competed from industry who will be incentivised to deliver increased system agility, capability and value for money; this is key to delivering the strategic benefits of the LE TacCIS programme.

MORPHEUS sub-programme

MORPHEUS is the first installation of Defence as a Platform (DaaP) in the tactical environment. By evolving the current Bowman system into the next generation of tactical communications, MORPHEUS enables evolutionary capability development in a way that has been impossible before.

BCIP 5.6

BCIP 5.6 represents the capability upgrade of the Bowman system, and the launch-pad for MORPHEUS. With major updates to software and hardware, BCIP 5.6 provides better data transmission, improved situational awareness and enhanced usability and staff planning tools.

JCRVT

The Joint Common Remote Viewing Terminal capability is a modular, remote viewing transceiver which receives & transmits Real Time Motion Imagery (RTMI) from future and legacy Full Motion Video ( FMV ) platforms in the joint environment. JCRVT increases situational awareness in maritime, littoral and land environments, with significant impacts operationally and strategically.

DSA

DSA aims to provide Dismounted Close Combat users with enhanced voice and data services that will enable more effective situational awareness at company group level.

TRINITY sub-programme

TRINITY will provide a deployable Wide Area Network ( WAN ) with significantly increased bandwidth and information mobility compared to current systems. It will be defence as a platform compliant assuring the integrity and availability of the data. Finally, it will be part of the Protected Core Network.

Falcon Sustain

Falcon is a hardened, deployable secure network communication capability. It is fielded with the Army and the RAF and primarily supports large deployed Headquarters through to deployed air bases. Falcon Sustain is a new support contract to maintain this capability until the capability is replaced by TRINITY and NSoIT(D).

NIOBE

The User requires platforms, to host a wide variety of deployable CIS capabilities including interchange. It will deliver these services in a coherent, secure and consumable manner at the point and time of need of the Land Domain User (Warfighter and Systems).

It will provide a multi-platform common CIS fit using in-service CIS , be mission configurable, provide increased connectivity, range and bandwidth from sub-unit to Corps HQs.

LE TacCIS programme stakeholder engagement: gareth.ayto100@mod.gov.uk

To request access to the BATCIS Industry Engagement workspace on Defence Share please contact ISSDev- BATCIS -MOR-IE@mod.gov.uk

More information on the MORPHEUS Programme: next generation tactical communication information systems for defence.