Order a certificate of free sale to export medical devices outside the UK.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
7 November 2016
19 April 2021

You may need a Certificate of Free Sale (CFS) to export medical devices.

To find out, check the import rules of the country you are exporting to.

Talk to your importer or get help researching your export market.

The MHRA only issues a CFS as a service to UK exporters for medical devices. If you need a CFS for other products, contact the Department for International Trade.

Before you apply

A CFS can only be ordered for medical devices and IVDs that have been registered with the MHRA on our Device Online Registration System (DORS).

A CFS can only be ordered by a UK-based manufacturer, UK Responsible Person or Northern Ireland-based Authorised Representative. You will have to provide evidence that the medical devices you are exporting have relevant conformity assessment marks (UKCA, CE, CE UKNI) to show compliance with the UK Medical Devices Regulations 2002 (as amended) that enable them to be placed on the UK market.

Certificates of Free Sale

A CFS should not be taken as a Government endorsement of any product that is referred to on the certificate.

Depending on where the manufacturer, UK Responsible Person or Authorised Representative is based, and the mark of conformity, we will issue a different CFS.

For the purposes of Great Britain (England, Wales and Scotland), we will issue a CFS for the UKCA mark stating that the medical device can be freely sold on the Great Britain market.

If you are a Northern Ireland manufacturer or Northern Ireland-based Authorised Representative we will issue a CFS for CE marked devices, that states they can be sold freely in the UK and EEA. If the device is CE UKNI marked, the CFS will state that the device can be freely sold in the UK only.

These MHRA certificates are issued as PDF documents with an electronic signature.

Please note that the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office will not apostille PDF documents directly from us. You will need a Notary who will carry out checks on the certificates with the MHRA to ascertain their authenticity, and can then notarise the certificates, if required by the recipient country. Once notarised, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office will apostille the documents.

How to apply

Apply for an account with the MHRA.

Once your account has been approved we will email you instructions on how to register your devices so that you can purchase certificates of free sale for the medical devices you intend to export.

Already have an account?

If you already have devices registered with the MHRA for CFS purposes you will need to confirm the accuracy of the registered information on the Device Online Registration System (DORS) or re-register your details and devices according to the grace periods set out in our registration guidance.

Fees

Certificates cost £75 per order for the first 10 certificates.

Additional certificates on the same order cost £10 each.

How long will my order take?

How long will my order take?

We will try to process your order within 10 working days from date of receipt. During busy periods orders may take longer. Please order as far in advance as possible.

Reference guide

Certificates of Free Sale for Medical Devices (PDF, 1.24MB, 28 pages)

Video tutorial

How to order and reorder Certificates of Free Sale

Contact the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) if you need help.

MHRA CFS team
device.cfs@mhra.gov.uk
Telephone: 020 3080 7171
Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm
Find out about call charges

