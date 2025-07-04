Ex-gratia payment scheme: Afghan Relocation and Resettlement Policy scheme data incident September 2021

In September 2021 an Afghan Relocation and Resettlement Policy scheme data incident took place involving group emails sent at that time.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has set up an ex-gratia payment scheme for individuals directly affected.

The scheme was announced in a Written Ministerial Statement in December 2023.

Further information on the launch of the scheme can be found in the subsequent Written Ministerial Statement, which can be read here: Update on Ex-Gratia Scheme Following 2021 Data Incident.

Eligibility for an ex-gratia payment

Only those affected by the September 2021 data incident are eligible for a single ex-gratia payment.

Those affected by the September 2021 data incident were informed directly by the MOD at the time of the incident.

If the MOD did not previously contact you to inform you that you were affected, then you were not affected by the data incident.

Next steps

The ex-gratia scheme will be open for 6 months from 9 July 2025.

During this time, we will attempt to make contact by email with those eligible for a single ex-gratia payment using the contact details we hold on record. We hold contact details for the affected individuals because all those affected have previously submitted applications to the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme.

You will receive an email from the MOD asking you to confirm we have the correct email address for you.

We may not be able to contact you regarding your eligibility for an ex-gratia payment. If you were directly affected by the data incident in September 2021, but your contact details have changed, you can contact the MOD about the scheme at: DARR-S21EXG@mod.gov.uk.

Once we have confirmed you are one of the affected individuals, you will receive further information about the scheme and what documentation we will require to conduct due diligence checks in order to make payment.

If you were affected by the data incident of September 2021 and have questions about the scheme, you can contact the MOD at: DARR-S21EXG@mod.gov.uk.

Please note we will only respond to correspondence from affected individuals.