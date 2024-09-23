About DSCDP

The Defence Supplier Capability Development Programme (DSCDP) is the MOD’s commitment to supporting the development of a more productive and competitive UK defence sector through bespoke business development support to UK-based small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-tier suppliers.

The programme will offer UK-based suppliers growing in the sector up to £200,000 worth of customised support over the course of a year, tailored to their specific developmental requirements. This support will be funded by the MOD, with companies being required to demonstrate matched resource commitment through the time they spend on improvement activities.

Support will be tailored to the individual requirements of each business, consisting of:

Diagnostic assessment: The programme will conduct an initial diagnostic assessment to evaluate each business’ capabilities and needs, which will shape a bespoke Business Improvement Plan. Suite of support topics: The programme will support businesses in 5 key areas: strategy, operations, sales, finance, and people, covering everything from managing risk and horizon scanning to leadership and culture training. Flexible delivery methods: Support will be delivered through a combination of one-to-one support from specialists, group and peer-to-peer activity, classroom training and workshops, industry introductions, access to a range of learning toolkits and analyst support.

Strategic importance of DSCDP

MOD announced the new DSCDP with the following aims:

Increase productivity and competitiveness within the UK defence sector.

Reduce costs and risk for MOD programmes.

Support increased domestic and export opportunities.

Reduce defence supply chain disruption.

Support defence exports and growth across the UK.

Develop stronger SME and mid-tier defence companies.

Get involved

To be eligible for DSCDP support, your company must be a UK-registered legal entity, based in the UK, with defence outputs taking place in the UK, and:

be registered as a UK limited company on Companies House

the business can be foreign-owned, but must comply with the National Security and Investments Act

be an existing defence supplier engaged in defence-related activity, defined as an activity which supports the production and delivery of military or dual-use goods or services (including subcontract work) which has a defence customer as an end user (UK and international industry, UK and international governments)

commit to providing the time, resources and commitment required to undertake intensive business improvement activity

There are no nationality restrictions on staff.

For more information or to register an expression of interest, please visit www.dscdp.co.uk.

All expressions of interest will be followed up with an application form to assess your business’ suitability to the programme.

If you have any questions, please contact our team at DSCDP@uk.gt.com.