Defence Industry Warning, Advisory and Reporting Point (WARP) and security incident reporting

Defence Industry WARP

The Defence Industry WARP exists as a single point of contact for all of industry in respect of security incidents which pose a risk to Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) assets or data. In addition, the Defence Industry WARP promulgates Computer Vulnerability Directives, which provide mandated actions to take in relation to systems which process MOD data, or which are connected to MOD networks.

What is a security incident?

The term security incident is defined in Industry Security Notice 2017/03, and includes:

any suspected or actual breach of security policy, procedures, orders or legislation, which have been set at local; TLB / TF / Government Owned Contractor Operated (GoCo) partnerships; departmental or national level

any incident where there has been an attempt, successful or otherwise, to undermine the security of any defence establishment, government contractors’ sites, or any defence personnel (for example, hostile reconnaissance or an attempt to enter an establishment using false identity documents)

incidents occurring on corporate networks.

Every government contractor that processes MOD information is obliged to report security incidents to the Defence Industry WARP .

How to report an incident

Incidents can be reported by using the Security Incident Reporting Form (SIRF) for those partners who have RLi connectivity. For those that do not, the WARP can be contacted by email, telephone or post. The contact details are below.

Computer Vulnerabilities

Industry partners are expected to maintain their systems in accordance with the latest security patches and other vulnerability guidance. The Defence Industry WARP disseminate directives by email, but you may also sign up to the Defence Industry WARP Defence Share workspace, where you will be able to receive notifications of all Directives and provide your response. To sign up, please email defencewarp@mod.gov.uk.

Defence Industry WARP

X007, Bazelgette Pavilion

RAF Wyton

Huntingdon

Cambs, PE28 2EA



Point of Contact: WARP Ops 0306 770 2185

For out of hours reporting: JSyCC Duty Officer 07768 558 863

