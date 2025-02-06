Cyber Direct Entry Scheme

Overview

Cyber Direct Entry offers an accelerated path into military cyber roles, enhancing the UK’s response to increasing cyber threats.

Tailored training programmes focus on essential skills for operating in cyberspace.

Successful applicants will be placed in operational cyber roles by the end of 2025.

Benefits

This scheme offers individuals with the interest and aptitude the opportunity to contribute to the defence of the UK in cyberspace.

Starting salaries are over £40,000, with the potential to earn up to an additional £25,000 in skills pay. This is in addition to pay increases from promotions and time served.

Cyber operators recruited through this scheme will not be required to serve in dangerous environments and there is no weapons handling involved.

Throughout their service, direct cyber entrants will enjoy the unique benefits of a career in the armed forces including medical and dental care, access to gyms and sports facilities, adventure training, and ongoing professional education and development.

Direct entry process

Applications are made through the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. The opportunity to apply through the British Army is expected to launch in late 2025.

The 2025 intake will join the armed forces in early summer 2025.

Successful applicants will undergo shortened initial military training at either HMS Raleigh or RAF Halton before receiving specialist cyber training at the Defence Cyber Academy in Shrivenham.

Upon completion of training, cyber roles will be available across the UK including at the Defence Digital HQ at MOD Corsham in Wiltshire and the future National Cyber Force HQ in Samlesbury, Lancashire.

How to apply

Applications can be submitted via the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force websites:

Roles and career progression will be the same, whether joining as a cyber operator via the Royal Navy or the Royal Air Force. The only differences will be in the initial training course and the uniform worn.